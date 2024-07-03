Sandesh Ltd Summary

Staring its journey in 1923, today Sandesh Ltd is Gujarats largest and most influential media house. Published from Gujarat, Sandesh is the largest Gujarati media company with 6 editions across Gujarat every day sandesh delivers a tradition that is unique synthesis of views, information and upright journalism. Every story is infused with unparalleled authenticity and neutrality, empowering readers with the most knowledgeable and analytical news coverage.The Company belongs to the Regional Print Media Industry and is a publisher of SANDESH a premier Gujarati daily newspaper in Gujarat Region, to carry on the business of editing, printing and publishing newspapers and periodicals, and also runs Gujarati news channel Sandesh Telecast.During 1996-97, it undertook a new project in the form of a new printing press at Vastrapur, Ahmedabad with an outlay of Rs 13 crores, which commenced commercial production in Mar98. The company had put up printing press at Bhavnagar. During 1999-2000, the printing press at Vastrapur commenced printing operations.In July 2001, the honble high court of Ahmedabad, Gujarat approved the scheme of amalgamations of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Shubhkamna Investments, Sarvashanti Investment and Swarpan Investment with the company with effect from April 2000. The company has also shifted its administrative office to its new building at Bodakdev during the year.A Health Care Division viz Sandesh Health Care was commenced during 2001-02. To market Beautycare,Herbal & Ayurvedic products this division was inaugurated.A new Gujarati daily was launched in Ahmedabad in June, 2003. The Company had opened a new division in the name of THE SANDESH LIMITED (IMPORT-EXPORT DIVISION) with effect from 1st April, 2004. Further, the Company re-launched its SANDESH daily under the Suprabhat Gujarat - Sandesh, which hit the newsstands on 1st January, 2006. Some printing facilities were made available to Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited pursuant to Shareholders Agreement dated 06-10-2006. It started printing facilities at Bhuj during 2010-11.