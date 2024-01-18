iifl-logo-icon 1
Sandesh Ltd Dividend

1,569.3
(0.44%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Sandesh CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend10 Feb 202423 Feb 202423 Feb 2024550Interim
Declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform and submit that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared an interim dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and that the same shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares held in electronic form and in the Register of Members of the Company as on Friday, February 23, 2024 (close of business hours), which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. The Interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company on Thursday, March 07, 2024.

