To

The Members of The Sandesh Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of The Sandesh Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, (hereinafter referred to as "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred to as "SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred to as "ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation, and disclosures of advertisement revenue. Revenue from advertisement is considered as key audit matter as there is a risk of accuracy of recognition and measurement in the standalone financial statements considering following aspects: - Advertisement revenue from print media • Pricing terms of the advertisement revenue in the newspaper are complex and prices, generally, are changed on a periodic basis. • Number of parties involved, and number of transactions are huge. - Advertisement revenue from other platforms • Pricing terms are non-standardized and are different on customer-to-customer basis. Principal audit procedure: - Our approach was a combination of test of internal controls, analytical and substantive procedures which included the following: • Evaluated the design of internal control. • For evaluation of operative effectiveness of internal control, tested the advertisement considering the accuracy of pricing, invoice amount and tax thereon, place, edition and customer. • Tested the relevant information technology system in respect of recording and measurement of advertisement revenue. • In case of advertisement in newspaper and on hoardings, tested the location, date and content of actual advertisement published in the newspaper and site respectively. • Verification of invoices on sample basis.

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response • Performed analytical procedures to verify the discount given on advertisement. - Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosure made and overall presentation in the standalone financial statements in terms of Ind AS 115. 2 Valuation of Investments (other than investment in subsidiary company and investment measured at amortized cost) in equity shares of companies and units of mutual funds and recognition of unrealized gain on fair valuation of such investments. The Company has investments of Rs. 89,928.16 lakhs (other than investment in subsidiary company and investments measured at amortized cost) which constitute 66.86 % of total assets as at March 31, 2024 and measured at fair value. As value of investments is substantial unrealized gain on such investments have significant impact on profitability of the company during the year, these are considered as key audit matters. Principal audit procedure: Our approach was a combination of test of internal controls, and substantive procedures which included the following: - Evaluated the design of control. - For evaluation of operative effectiveness of internal control: • Verified contract note on purchase and sales of equity shares and units of mutual fund. • Re-compute realized gain on derecognition of such investments and unrealized gain on fair valuation of such investments held as at year-end. • Verified the holding statements of such investments as at year-end. • For investment in equity shares of private limited company, evaluated the independent valuers report considering how the valuation is done, and significant judgement made in his report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements and our auditors reports thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the Final Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as per applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of standalone the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

The Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2023, were audited by predecessor auditor whose report dated May 26, 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion on those Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 37 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), which

the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and

(ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The interim dividend declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure - B", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order.

ANNEXURE- A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of The Sandesh Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of The Sandesh Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements of the Company criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the SA prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to the Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with

generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to the Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal

financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

ANNEXURE - B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of The Sandesh Limited of even date)

Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) of the Company

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the

management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such physical verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, during the year, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. No material discrepancies were noticed between quarterly returns / statements of current assets and current liabilities submitted by the Company with the bank and the books of accounts.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. During the year, the Company has made investments in companies and other parties and also granted secured loan to partnerships firm and other parties in respect of which:

a) (i) Aggregate amount of loan provided to subsidiary

is Rs. Nil and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs. Nil.

(ii) During the year, aggregate amount of loan provided to parties other than subsidiary is Rs. 61.39 Lakhs and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs. 29.58 Lakhs.

b) In our opinion, terms and conditions of grant of loans and investments made, during the year, prima facie, are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, wherever applicable, have been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) I n respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans and investments made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Company is not required to maintain cost records as per section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) I n our opinion, the Company is generally regular in

depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of customs, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with appropriate authorities.

(b) I n our opinion, no undisputed amounts payable as applicable were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) There are no dues of goods and service tax, duty of customs and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of dues of income tax and as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of dispute, are as follows:

Name of statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Year to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax & Interest thereon 33.66 Financial Year 2020 - 21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Gujarat VAT Act, 2003 Tax 33.50 Financial Year 201011 Deputy Commissioner (SGST)

(viii) (a) The Company does not have any transactions related

to previously unrecorded income in the books of the account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan

and payment of interest thereon to the lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and therefore, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for longterm purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and therefore reporting on clause3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of

initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the

Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government of India, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) I n our opinion, the Company has adequate internal

audit system commensurate with size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) I n our opinion, the Company is not required to be

registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group. Therefore, paragraph 3(xvi)(d) is not applicable.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not

an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (herein after referred as "CSR") on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent CSR amount as at the end of the previous financial year and current financial year to a special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year and current financial year respectively in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act.