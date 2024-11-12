|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|SANDESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), as amended, we hereby inform and submit that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on November 12, 2024, has, inter alia , approved and taken on record the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 (Financial Results), which were duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. Kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|SANDESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. In terms of Regulation 46 of the LODR the notice of the said Board Meeting is being uploaded on the website of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 Board of Directors of the Company has, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the appointment of M/s. K C Mehta & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, as an Internal Auditors of the Company with effect from August 13, 2024 till March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|SANDESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|SANDESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (1) Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company and (2) declaration of interim dividend on the equity shares of Rs. 10 each to the equity shareholders of the Company Declaration of interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform and submit that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared an interim dividend @ 50% i.e. Rs. 5/- (Rupees five only) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 and that the same shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares held in electronic form and in the Register of Members of the Company as on Friday, February 23, 2024 (close of business hours), which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose. The Interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company on Thursday, March 07, 2024. Intimation of change in Directors under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
