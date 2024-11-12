Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SANDESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements For The Quarter Ended September 30 2024 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), as amended, we hereby inform and submit that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on November 12, 2024, has, inter alia , approved and taken on record the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 (Financial Results), which were duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee. Kindly take the same on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SANDESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. In terms of Regulation 46 of the LODR the notice of the said Board Meeting is being uploaded on the website of the Company. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 Board of Directors of the Company has, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the appointment of M/s. K C Mehta & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, as an Internal Auditors of the Company with effect from August 13, 2024 till March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

SANDESH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024