Summary

Zee Media Corporation Limited (Formerly known Zee News Ltd) was incorporated in August 27, 1999. The Company is one of Indias leading media and entertainment companies with strong presence in the news and regional entertainment genres. The company is the part of Essel group. The company is engaged mainly in the business of broadcasting of news, current affairs and regional entertainment satellite television channels uplinked from India. The company has one subsidiary, namely Zee Akaash News Pvt Ltd.The Company has a wide portfolio of 19 News Channels comprising of 16 TV News channels (1 Global, 4 National and 11 Regional channels), 3 digital-only News channels, and more than 30 digital brandsThe channels operated by Zee News Ltd are Zee News, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas, Zee Punjabi, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Gujarati, Zee Telugu and Zee Kannada. In addition, Zee Akaash News Private Ltd, a company in which the company has a 60% stake, operates 24 Ghanta, a 24X7 Bengali news channel. The companys news gathering capabilities are significantly enhanced by their KU Band network and strong relationships with international news agencies.The company is having an arrangement with Zee Turner Ltd to distribute their pay channels bouquet in India and neighboring countries. Zee Turner was also assigned to distribute the companys bouquet of pay channels on DTH platforms as well. The company also has an arrangement with Dish TV India Ltd for up-linking of their channels through their tele

