SectorEntertainment
Open₹20.2
Prev. Close₹20.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹507.57
Day's High₹20.6
Day's Low₹19.23
52 Week's High₹26.35
52 Week's Low₹10
Book Value₹6.04
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,202.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The proposed fundraising will require necessary regulatory approvals and specific terms that will be finalized during the board meeting.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
103.72
103.72
103.72
62.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
372.95
459.14
504.2
420.61
Net Worth
476.67
562.86
607.92
483.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
573.02
559.34
398.04
383.6
yoy growth (%)
2.44
40.52
3.76
0.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-156.88
-149.07
-86.96
-108.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
96.06
58.49
59.8
32.21
Depreciation
-65.04
-71.83
-26.26
-27.04
Tax paid
-25.75
-21.47
-17.88
-10.1
Working capital
377.22
57.04
-64.4
14.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.44
40.52
3.76
0.88
Op profit growth
24.72
68.86
47.46
42.82
EBIT growth
45.94
10.3
66.27
90.01
Net profit growth
-120.49
-853
73.22
258.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
638.29
720.62
866.86
649.07
631.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
638.29
720.62
866.86
649.07
631.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.02
19.12
8.25
5.45
11.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.4
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.15
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.51
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.1
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
735.15
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pushpal Sanghavi
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Amitabh Kumar
Independent Director
Swetha Gopalan
Director
Surender Singh
Director (Finance)
DINESH KUMAR GARG
Chairman & Independent Directo
Susanta Kumar Panda
Director
PURUSHOTTAM VAISHNAVA
Additional Director
Vikas Garg
Summary
Zee Media Corporation Limited (Formerly known Zee News Ltd) was incorporated in August 27, 1999. The Company is one of Indias leading media and entertainment companies with strong presence in the news and regional entertainment genres. The company is the part of Essel group. The company is engaged mainly in the business of broadcasting of news, current affairs and regional entertainment satellite television channels uplinked from India. The company has one subsidiary, namely Zee Akaash News Pvt Ltd.The Company has a wide portfolio of 19 News Channels comprising of 16 TV News channels (1 Global, 4 National and 11 Regional channels), 3 digital-only News channels, and more than 30 digital brandsThe channels operated by Zee News Ltd are Zee News, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas, Zee Punjabi, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Gujarati, Zee Telugu and Zee Kannada. In addition, Zee Akaash News Private Ltd, a company in which the company has a 60% stake, operates 24 Ghanta, a 24X7 Bengali news channel. The companys news gathering capabilities are significantly enhanced by their KU Band network and strong relationships with international news agencies.The company is having an arrangement with Zee Turner Ltd to distribute their pay channels bouquet in India and neighboring countries. Zee Turner was also assigned to distribute the companys bouquet of pay channels on DTH platforms as well. The company also has an arrangement with Dish TV India Ltd for up-linking of their channels through their tele
Read More
The Zee Media Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.23 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zee Media Corporation Ltd is ₹1202.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Zee Media Corporation Ltd is 0 and 3.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zee Media Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zee Media Corporation Ltd is ₹10 and ₹26.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Zee Media Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.33%, 3 Years at 13.09%, 1 Year at 21.62%, 6 Month at 36.27%, 3 Month at -15.06% and 1 Month at -2.92%.
