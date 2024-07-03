iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zee Media Corporation Ltd Share Price

19.23
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.2
  • Day's High20.6
  • 52 Wk High26.35
  • Prev. Close20.25
  • Day's Low19.23
  • 52 Wk Low 10
  • Turnover (lac)507.57
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,202.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Zee Media Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

20.2

Prev. Close

20.25

Turnover(Lac.)

507.57

Day's High

20.6

Day's Low

19.23

52 Week's High

26.35

52 Week's Low

10

Book Value

6.04

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,202.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Zee Media Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Zee Media Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Zee Media Corporation to Explore Fundraising Options on September 27

Zee Media Corporation to Explore Fundraising Options on September 27

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The proposed fundraising will require necessary regulatory approvals and specific terms that will be finalized during the board meeting.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Zee Media Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:26 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.61%

Non-Promoter- 11.99%

Institutions: 11.98%

Non-Institutions: 86.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Zee Media Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

103.72

103.72

103.72

62.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

372.95

459.14

504.2

420.61

Net Worth

476.67

562.86

607.92

483.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

573.02

559.34

398.04

383.6

yoy growth (%)

2.44

40.52

3.76

0.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-156.88

-149.07

-86.96

-108.05

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

96.06

58.49

59.8

32.21

Depreciation

-65.04

-71.83

-26.26

-27.04

Tax paid

-25.75

-21.47

-17.88

-10.1

Working capital

377.22

57.04

-64.4

14.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.44

40.52

3.76

0.88

Op profit growth

24.72

68.86

47.46

42.82

EBIT growth

45.94

10.3

66.27

90.01

Net profit growth

-120.49

-853

73.22

258.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

638.29

720.62

866.86

649.07

631.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

638.29

720.62

866.86

649.07

631.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.02

19.12

8.25

5.45

11.67

View Annually Results

Zee Media Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.4

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.15

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.51

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.1

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

735.15

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Zee Media Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pushpal Sanghavi

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Amitabh Kumar

Independent Director

Swetha Gopalan

Director

Surender Singh

Director (Finance)

DINESH KUMAR GARG

Chairman & Independent Directo

Susanta Kumar Panda

Director

PURUSHOTTAM VAISHNAVA

Additional Director

Vikas Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Zee Media Corporation Ltd

Summary

Zee Media Corporation Limited (Formerly known Zee News Ltd) was incorporated in August 27, 1999. The Company is one of Indias leading media and entertainment companies with strong presence in the news and regional entertainment genres. The company is the part of Essel group. The company is engaged mainly in the business of broadcasting of news, current affairs and regional entertainment satellite television channels uplinked from India. The company has one subsidiary, namely Zee Akaash News Pvt Ltd.The Company has a wide portfolio of 19 News Channels comprising of 16 TV News channels (1 Global, 4 National and 11 Regional channels), 3 digital-only News channels, and more than 30 digital brandsThe channels operated by Zee News Ltd are Zee News, Zee Business, Zee 24 Taas, Zee Punjabi, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Gujarati, Zee Telugu and Zee Kannada. In addition, Zee Akaash News Private Ltd, a company in which the company has a 60% stake, operates 24 Ghanta, a 24X7 Bengali news channel. The companys news gathering capabilities are significantly enhanced by their KU Band network and strong relationships with international news agencies.The company is having an arrangement with Zee Turner Ltd to distribute their pay channels bouquet in India and neighboring countries. Zee Turner was also assigned to distribute the companys bouquet of pay channels on DTH platforms as well. The company also has an arrangement with Dish TV India Ltd for up-linking of their channels through their tele
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Zee Media Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Zee Media Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Zee Media Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Zee Media Corporation Ltd is ₹1202.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Zee Media Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Zee Media Corporation Ltd is 0 and 3.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Zee Media Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Zee Media Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Zee Media Corporation Ltd is ₹10 and ₹26.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Zee Media Corporation Ltd?

Zee Media Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.33%, 3 Years at 13.09%, 1 Year at 21.62%, 6 Month at 36.27%, 3 Month at -15.06% and 1 Month at -2.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Zee Media Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Zee Media Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.62 %
Institutions - 11.98 %
Public - 86.40 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Zee Media Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.