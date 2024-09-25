iifl-logo-icon 1
Zee Media Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.15
(4.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

573.02

559.34

398.04

383.6

yoy growth (%)

2.44

40.52

3.76

0.88

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-156.88

-149.07

-86.96

-108.05

As % of sales

27.37

26.65

21.84

28.16

Other costs

-235.64

-265.54

-225.38

-217.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.12

47.47

56.62

56.68

Operating profit

180.5

144.72

85.7

58.11

OPM

31.5

25.87

21.53

15.15

Depreciation

-65.04

-71.83

-26.26

-27.04

Interest expense

-24.02

-23.79

-14.79

-12.64

Other income

4.62

9.39

15.15

13.78

Profit before tax

96.06

58.49

59.8

32.21

Taxes

-25.75

-21.47

-17.88

-10.1

Tax rate

-26.81

-36.7

-29.89

-31.34

Minorities and other

0

0

-3.61

0

Adj. profit

70.3

37.02

38.31

22.11

Exceptional items

-11.17

-325.53

0

0

Net profit

59.13

-288.51

38.31

22.11

yoy growth (%)

-120.49

-853

73.22

258.78

NPM

10.31

-51.58

9.62

5.76

