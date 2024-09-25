Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
573.02
559.34
398.04
383.6
yoy growth (%)
2.44
40.52
3.76
0.88
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-156.88
-149.07
-86.96
-108.05
As % of sales
27.37
26.65
21.84
28.16
Other costs
-235.64
-265.54
-225.38
-217.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.12
47.47
56.62
56.68
Operating profit
180.5
144.72
85.7
58.11
OPM
31.5
25.87
21.53
15.15
Depreciation
-65.04
-71.83
-26.26
-27.04
Interest expense
-24.02
-23.79
-14.79
-12.64
Other income
4.62
9.39
15.15
13.78
Profit before tax
96.06
58.49
59.8
32.21
Taxes
-25.75
-21.47
-17.88
-10.1
Tax rate
-26.81
-36.7
-29.89
-31.34
Minorities and other
0
0
-3.61
0
Adj. profit
70.3
37.02
38.31
22.11
Exceptional items
-11.17
-325.53
0
0
Net profit
59.13
-288.51
38.31
22.11
yoy growth (%)
-120.49
-853
73.22
258.78
NPM
10.31
-51.58
9.62
5.76
The proposed fundraising will require necessary regulatory approvals and specific terms that will be finalized during the board meeting.Read More
