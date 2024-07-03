iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Zee Media Corporation Ltd Half Yearly Results

21.15
(4.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

306.66

346.29

292

318.89

401.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

306.66

346.29

292

318.89

401.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.81

10.88

14.14

15.44

3.68

Total Income

318.47

357.17

306.14

334.33

405.41

Total Expenditure

323.32

349.01

331.96

349.69

341.49

PBIDT

-4.85

8.16

-25.82

-15.36

63.92

Interest

15.27

13.33

10.81

14.73

14.94

PBDT

-20.12

-5.17

-36.63

-30.09

48.98

Depreciation

60.36

46.19

38.75

46.62

45.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.44

0.53

0.53

-2.63

9.35

Deferred Tax

-20.68

-9.47

-19.9

-9.12

-1.55

Reported Profit After Tax

-60.24

-42.42

-56.01

-64.96

-3.85

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-60.24

-42.42

-56.01

-64.96

-3.85

Extra-ordinary Items

7.96

-11.25

7.7

-30.99

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-68.2

-31.17

-63.71

-33.97

-3.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.96

0

-0.9

0

-0.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

62.54

62.54

62.54

62.54

62.54

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.58

2.35

-8.84

-4.81

15.91

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-19.64

-12.24

-19.18

-20.37

-0.95

Zee Media: Related NEWS

Zee Media Corporation to Explore Fundraising Options on September 27

Zee Media Corporation to Explore Fundraising Options on September 27

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The proposed fundraising will require necessary regulatory approvals and specific terms that will be finalized during the board meeting.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Zee Media Corporation Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.