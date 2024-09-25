Zee Media Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
103.72
103.72
103.72
62.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
372.95
459.14
504.2
420.61
Net Worth
476.67
562.86
607.92
483.15
Minority Interest
Debt
242.58
197.12
238.46
363.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
719.25
759.98
846.38
846.31
Fixed Assets
396.99
156.43
178.95
220.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
407.27
433.23
342.4
133.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
54.58
27.54
25.35
21.1
Networking Capital
-140.03
132.83
287.55
407.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
168.88
112.31
220.96
216.42
Debtor Days
137.85
Other Current Assets
49.57
224.29
260.06
383.98
Sundry Creditors
-78.79
-30.07
-26.82
-28.83
Creditor Days
18.36
Other Current Liabilities
-279.69
-173.7
-166.65
-164.5
Cash
0.45
9.95
12.12
63.93
Total Assets
719.26
759.98
846.37
846.31
The proposed fundraising will require necessary regulatory approvals and specific terms that will be finalized during the board meeting.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.