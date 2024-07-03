iifl-logo-icon 1
Zee Media Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Jan 9, 2025|09:19:56 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

459.31

572.93

619.13

466.14

493.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

459.31

572.93

619.13

466.14

493.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.28

4.99

6.26

3.1

7.3

Total Income

476.59

577.92

625.39

469.24

500.9

Total Expenditure

524.7

507.39

566.81

308.5

672.75

PBIDT

-48.11

70.53

58.58

160.74

-171.85

Interest

15.74

22.33

28.22

14.73

18.63

PBDT

-63.85

48.2

30.36

146.01

-190.48

Depreciation

57.94

68.32

63.64

60.4

68.37

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.92

7.75

36.24

25.49

25.58

Deferred Tax

-30.79

-4.86

-3.25

-5.12

-2.17

Reported Profit After Tax

-91.92

-23.01

-66.27

65.24

-282.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-91.92

-23.01

-66.27

65.24

-282.26

Extra-ordinary Items

7.69

0

-106.5

0

-307.34

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-99.61

-23.01

40.23

65.24

25.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.47

-0.37

-1.21

1.39

-5.99

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

62.54

62.54

62.54

47.08

47.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-10.47

12.31

9.46

34.48

-34.81

PBDTM(%)

-13.9

8.41

4.9

31.32

-38.58

PATM(%)

-20.01

-4.01

-10.7

13.99

-57.18

Zee Media Corporation to Explore Fundraising Options on September 27

25 Sep 2024|02:59 PM

The proposed fundraising will require necessary regulatory approvals and specific terms that will be finalized during the board meeting.

