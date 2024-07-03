iifl-logo-icon 1
Zee Media Corporation Ltd Annually Results

21.01
(-0.66%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

638.29

720.62

866.86

649.07

631.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

638.29

720.62

866.86

649.07

631.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

25.02

19.12

8.25

5.45

11.67

Total Income

663.31

739.74

875.11

654.52

643.42

Total Expenditure

680.97

691.18

825.15

442.4

774.78

PBIDT

-17.66

48.56

49.96

212.12

-131.36

Interest

24.14

29.67

37.81

24.32

24.01

PBDT

-41.8

18.89

12.15

187.8

-155.37

Depreciation

84.94

91.65

84.86

80.77

87.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.06

6.72

47.36

36.71

28.9

Deferred Tax

-29.37

-10.67

-2.35

-5.42

-1.12

Reported Profit After Tax

-98.43

-68.81

-117.72

75.74

-271.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-98.43

-68.81

-117.72

75.74

-271.12

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.47

-28.13

-164.59

-7.34

-296.63

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-94.96

-40.68

46.87

83.08

25.51

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.57

-1.1

-2.07

1.61

-5.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

62.54

62.54

62.54

47.08

47.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2.76

6.73

5.76

32.68

-20.79

PBDTM(%)

-6.54

2.62

1.4

28.93

-24.59

PATM(%)

-15.42

-9.54

-13.58

11.66

-42.91

