Invest wise with Expert advice
|Nov-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
1.61%
1.61%
0.42%
0.06%
0.06%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
11.98%
8.78%
8.15%
8.14%
8.52%
Non-Institutions
86.4%
89.59%
91.42%
91.78%
91.4%
Total Non-Promoter
98.38%
98.38%
99.57%
99.93%
99.93%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
The proposed fundraising will require necessary regulatory approvals and specific terms that will be finalized during the board meeting.Read More
