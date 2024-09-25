Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.74
40.44
-17.15
-0.25
Op profit growth
19.36
82.68
26.88
76.79
EBIT growth
37.35
16.33
75.29
1,355.91
Net profit growth
-127.93
1,276.49
132.56
-81.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
33.56
28.88
22.2
14.5
EBIT margin
21.92
16.39
19.79
9.35
Net profit margin
11.66
-42.91
-4.37
-1.55
RoCE
20.59
18.4
11.13
5.64
RoNW
4.22
-15.39
-0.92
-0.46
RoA
2.74
-12.04
-0.61
-0.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.61
-5.76
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.15
Cash EPS
-0.1
-7.62
-1
-1.16
Book value per share
11.29
7.75
10.95
11.56
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.96
-0.63
0
0
P/CEPS
-59.73
-0.47
-35.32
-15.73
P/B
0.56
0.46
3.23
1.59
EV/EBIDTA
2.58
1.23
14.77
11.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-7.31
-83.38
Tax payout
-26.52
-34.9
-30.88
-23.48
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
123.26
98.41
104.56
77.78
Inventory days
0
0.01
2.7
3.89
Creditor days
-22.91
-23.39
-39.41
-30.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.85
-4.31
-5.94
-1.04
Net debt / equity
0.51
0.17
0.1
0.55
Net debt / op. profit
1.26
0.35
0.55
3.8
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-8.08
Employee costs
-25.78
-25.23
-21.42
-26.86
Other costs
-40.65
-45.87
-56.36
-50.55
The proposed fundraising will require necessary regulatory approvals and specific terms that will be finalized during the board meeting.Read More
