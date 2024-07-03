iifl-logo-icon 1
Zee Media Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

20.15
(4.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

130.7

175.96

178.98

167.31

151.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

130.7

175.96

178.98

167.31

151.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.42

9.39

15.56

3.19

3.58

Total Income

133.12

185.35

194.54

170.5

155.17

Total Expenditure

162.13

161.19

164.09

192.79

171.81

PBIDT

-29.01

24.16

30.45

-22.29

-16.64

Interest

7.39

7.88

8.4

4.93

5.08

PBDT

-36.4

16.28

22.05

-27.22

-21.72

Depreciation

30.13

30.23

27

19.19

19.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.11

0.55

0.14

0.39

0.36

Deferred Tax

-16.56

-4.12

1.42

-10.89

-10.9

Reported Profit After Tax

-49.86

-10.38

-6.51

-35.91

-30.7

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-49.86

-10.38

-6.51

-35.91

-30.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

7.68

-9.69

0

0.94

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-49.86

-18.06

3.18

-35.91

-31.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.79

-0.17

-0.1

-0.57

-0.49

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

62.54

62.54

62.54

62.54

62.54

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-22.19

13.73

17.01

-13.32

-10.97

PBDTM(%)

-27.85

9.25

12.31

-16.26

-14.32

PATM(%)

-38.14

-5.89

-3.63

-21.46

-20.25

