Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Zee Media Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider fund raising. Outcome of Board Meeting / Fund raising. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Zee Media Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for The Second Quarter (Q2) and half year ended September 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024- 25 duly reviewed (Limited Review) by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

Zee Media Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider fund raising Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

Zee Media Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter (Q1) and three months period ended June 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024- 25 duly reviewed (Limited Review) by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Outcome of Board Meeting to approve financial results for the quarter and three months ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 10 Jul 2024

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Zee Media Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday June 26 2024 to consider raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities including but not limited to a private placement qualified institutions placement preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods subject to necessary approvals. Outcome of Board Meeting / Fund Raising (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 13 Jun 2024

Incorporation of wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

Zee Media Corporation Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting- May 24 2024. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Re-appointment of Cost Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), including Regulation 30, this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors of Company, at their meeting held today, i.e. March 29, 2024, has inter-alia, considered and approved incorporation / establishing of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in the United States of America with such name as may be approved by the concerned approving authority, inter-alia to undertake dissemination of Companys content on all distribution platforms including linear and digital platforms and also undertaking targeted award and event functions. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on today i.e. March 29, 2024, approved incorporation / establishing of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company of the Company in the United States of America Change in Senior Management Personnel

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024