To the Members of Zee Media Corporation Limited

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Zee Media Corporation Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein-after referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and its loss, total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

3. Material uncertainty related to going concern

As stated in note 50 of the standalone financial statements, the Company has incurred a loss of Rs. 859.87 million for the year ended 31 March 2024 and the Companys working capital stands at negative Rs. 2,884.74 million as at that date. These conditions, along with other matters as set forth in the said note indicate existence of material uncertainty which may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, considering the Board of Directors approved business plan for the next financial year, cost rationalization measures along with other measures taken by the Company as stated in the said note, these standalone financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

4. Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the "Material uncertainty related to going concern" paragraph above, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. a) Contingent liabilities (Refer note 34(i) of the standalone financial statements) Legal cases filed against the Company and claims of such cases not acknowledged as debt as at 31 March 2024 is Rs. 4,639.90 million. The existence and probability of payments against these claims requires management estimates and judgment to ensure disclosure of most appropriate values of contingent liabilities.

Due to level of judgment required relating to estimation and presentation of contingent liabilities, this is considered to be a key audit matter.

Auditors Response

Our audit procedures included, among others, assessing the appropriateness of the managements judgment in estimating the contingent liabilities. We have obtained details of pending legal cases and claims as at 31 March 2024 from the management. We assessed the completeness of the details of these claims through discussion with senior management personnel. We have also reviewed the details of the disputed cases pending at various forums. We have also assessed the appropriateness of presentation of the contingent liabilities in the standalone financial statements. b) Impairment assessment of investments in wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

Management performs an annual impairment test on the recoverability of the carrying amounts of investments where impairment indicators exist as required by Ind AS 36 – "Impairment of Assets", which is subjective in nature due to judgment having to be made of future performance.

In performing the annual assessment of impairment as required by Ind AS 36 and based on the valuation report issued by an independent and registered valuer, it was concluded by the management that the investment in wholly owned subsidiary– Indiadotcom Digital Private Limited (IDPL) of Rs 3,283.17 million were not impaired as at 31 March 2024.

The impairment assessment of the investments in wholly owned subsidiary of the Company is considered to be a key audit matter due to the fact that the calculation of the recoverable amount requires the use of estimates and assumptions concerning the future cash flows which at this time are inherently uncertain and could change over time.

Auditors Response

Our audit procedures included, among others, assessing the appropriateness of the managements and independent valuers judgment and assumptions in estimating the fair value of the investments in wholly owned subsidiary.

We have been provided by the management of the Company, fair valuation report of its investments in IDPL as at 31 March 2024 carried out by an independent valuer, which is considered and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company. We evaluated the key assumptions used in estimating the fair valuation of the above investments. We assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements. c) Impairment assessment of trademarks (Refer note 6(a) of the standalone financial statements) An annual impairment test on the recoverability of the net carrying value of trademarks of Rs 1,669.33 million as at 31 March 2024 was carried out as required by Ind AS 36 – "Impairment of Assets".

In performing the annual assessment of impairment as required by Ind AS 36 and based on the valuation report issued by an independent and registered valuer, it was concluded by the management that the net carrying value of trademarks of Rs 1,669.33 million were not impaired as at 31 March 2024. The impairment assessment of the net carrying value of trademarks is considered to be a key audit matter due to the fact that the calculation of the recoverable amount requires the use of estimates and assumptions concerning the future cash flows which at this time are inherently uncertain and could change over time.

Auditors Response

Our audit procedures included, among others, assessing the appropriateness of the managements and independent valuers judgment and assumptions in estimating the recoverable amounts of the trademarks.

We have been provided by the management of the Company, fair valuation report of trademarks as at 31 March 2024 carried out by an independent valuer, which is considered and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company. We evaluated the key assumptions used in estimating the fair valuation of the above trademarks. We assessed the appropriateness of the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements.

5. Information other than the standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we will communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

6. Managements responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS prescribed under

Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

7. Auditors responsibility for the audit of the standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

8. Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act ("the Order") and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

II. As required by Section143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph (i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended); c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; f) The modification arising from the maintenance of the audit trail on the accounting software, comprising the application and database are as stated in the paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended); g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts having any material foreseeable losses; and iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024; iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note 53 (viii) (a) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note 53 (viii) (b) to the standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend has been declared or paid by the Company during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares except that the audit trail feature is not enabled on some tables at application level for direct changes when using certain access right(s) and also for certain changes made using administrative access right(s). Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from

1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 8(I) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Zee Media Corporation Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company, except Integrated Receiver Decoders (IRD) boxes lying with third parties, have been physically verified by the management during the year. As informed to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company except as mentioned below:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs in million) Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held – indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of Company Right of use assets - D-2004, Prateek Wisteria, Sector 77, NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh – 201301 8.13 Prateek Realtors India Private Limited No 4-5 years These are builder constructed flats with allotment in the name of the Company. The Company Right of use assets - B-46, Paramount Golf Foreste, Plot No. BGH-A, Site C, Surajpur, Greater NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh – 201306 9.96 Paramount Propbuild Private Limited No 3-4 years is also in possession of the flats. However, since the registration of flats with authorities is pending due to discussion between the builder and New Okhla Right of use assets - Celsia-1704, Paramount Floraville, Sector 137, Expressway NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh – 201305 9.65 Paramount Propbuild Private Limited No 3-4 years Industrial Development Authority, the sub-lease is not yet executed in favor of the Company.

Note: Also refer note 53 (ix) to the standalone financial statements.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at 31 March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under Clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees from a bank on the basis of security of current assets. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. (a) The Company, during the year, has not made any investments in, provided any loan or advances in the nature of loans or any guarantee or security during the year, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) and 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are no loans or advances in the nature of loans given or outstanding during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of investments made by it. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed as deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Record and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us: a) Undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and services tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except delay in certain cases in deposit of goods and services tax, tax deducted at source, provident fund, employee profession tax, labour welfare fund. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid statutory dues outstanding as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except in case of deposit of provident fund of Rs 0.18 million. b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31 March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Rs. in million Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Penalty u/s 270A 5.83 FY 2020-2021 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions related to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans (Vehicle loans) during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has used funds raised on short-term basis aggregating to Rs 1,165.19 million for long-term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of debt instruments through initial public offer or further public offer.

(b) According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) The whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year, as shared with us by the management have been considered by us while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till date of our Audit Report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. According to the records of the Company examined by us and information and explanations given to us, the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 610.78 million during the financial year covered by our audit. However, the Company had not incurred cash losses during the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. As referred to in ‘Material uncertainty related to going concern paragraph in our main audit report and on the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 54 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions and further as stated in Note 50 of the standalone financial statements, there exists a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Companys capability of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, further state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a special account within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with the provision of Section 135(6) of the Act.

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 8(II)(g) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Zee Media Corporation Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Zee Media Corporation Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on "Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting" (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.