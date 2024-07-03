Summary

TV18 Broadcast Limited (TV18) was incorporated on June 6, 2005 under the name Global Broadcast News Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from December 12, 2005 and name of the Company was changed to IBN18 Broadcast Ltd on April 2, 2008. The Company then changed its name from IBN18 Broadcast Limited to its present name TV18 Broadcast Limited effective from June 17, 2011 pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by High Court of Delhi. The Company is engaged in business like news broadcasting, digital content and allied businesses.The Company, a subsidiary of Network18 Media & Investments Limited, is one of Indias most diversified broadcasting media and entertainment (M&E) conglomerates, with interests across television, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, print and allied businesses. The Company operates largest news network in India, spanning business news (4 channels), general news (1 each in English and Hindi), and regional news (14 channels across India, including a joint venture News18-Lokmat).The Companys entertainment subsidiary, Viacom18 (a joint venture with Viacom Inc.), operates an array of entertainment channels. The entertainment portfolio comprises Hindi general entertainment channels, English entertainment, movies, youth and musicalentertainment, kids genre, and nine regional entertainment channels. This includes leading properties such as Colors, MTV, a

Read More