SectorEntertainment
Open₹42.7
Prev. Close₹42.41
Turnover(Lac.)₹14,076.73
Day's High₹45.95
Day's Low₹42.7
52 Week's High₹68.7
52 Week's Low₹38.65
Book Value₹18.22
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,760.91
P/E181.36
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
342.87
342.87
342.87
342.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,758.93
2,700.66
2,525.59
2,435.32
Net Worth
3,101.8
3,043.53
2,868.46
2,778.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,262.15
1,104.18
1,149.64
666.81
yoy growth (%)
14.3
-3.95
72.4
6.48
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-394.85
-381.66
-408.07
-195.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
230.77
123.01
36.88
122.57
Depreciation
-50.73
-55.74
-58.16
-17.83
Tax paid
-58.19
-32.43
-4.44
-21.11
Working capital
165.65
214.63
612.47
-3.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.3
-3.95
72.4
6.48
Op profit growth
47.9
81.94
-20.2
-1.09
EBIT growth
54.92
65.76
-27.98
-1.6
Net profit growth
90.52
316.26
-78.55
-18.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,460.82
6,916.05
6,432.29
5,226.69
5,984.5
Excise Duty
1,484.85
1,003.96
906.11
729.07
809.56
Net Sales
8,975.97
5,912.09
5,526.18
4,497.62
5,174.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
790.84
171.38
128.94
121.85
120.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
730.75
|15.54
|28,573.11
|398.17
|2.31
|900.16
|262.71
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,461.55
|0
|14,206.1
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
924.5
|73.67
|11,206.36
|48.16
|0.69
|80.61
|15.57
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
115.54
|17.26
|11,041.17
|307.3
|0.87
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
488.4
|46.77
|9,224.89
|49.06
|0.84
|213.41
|74.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Adil Zainulbhai
Independent Director
Dhruv Kaji
Director
PMS Prasad
Director
Jyoti Deshpande
Managing Director
Rahul Joshi
Independent Director
Renuka Ramnath
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ratnesh Rukhariyar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by TV18 Broadcast Ltd
Summary
TV18 Broadcast Limited (TV18) was incorporated on June 6, 2005 under the name Global Broadcast News Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from December 12, 2005 and name of the Company was changed to IBN18 Broadcast Ltd on April 2, 2008. The Company then changed its name from IBN18 Broadcast Limited to its present name TV18 Broadcast Limited effective from June 17, 2011 pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by High Court of Delhi. The Company is engaged in business like news broadcasting, digital content and allied businesses.The Company, a subsidiary of Network18 Media & Investments Limited, is one of Indias most diversified broadcasting media and entertainment (M&E) conglomerates, with interests across television, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, print and allied businesses. The Company operates largest news network in India, spanning business news (4 channels), general news (1 each in English and Hindi), and regional news (14 channels across India, including a joint venture News18-Lokmat).The Companys entertainment subsidiary, Viacom18 (a joint venture with Viacom Inc.), operates an array of entertainment channels. The entertainment portfolio comprises Hindi general entertainment channels, English entertainment, movies, youth and musicalentertainment, kids genre, and nine regional entertainment channels. This includes leading properties such as Colors, MTV, a
The TV18 Broadcast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TV18 Broadcast Ltd is ₹7760.91 Cr. as of 15 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of TV18 Broadcast Ltd is 181.36 and 2.48 as of 15 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TV18 Broadcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TV18 Broadcast Ltd is ₹38.65 and ₹68.7 as of 15 Oct ‘24
TV18 Broadcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.79%, 3 Years at -1.07%, 1 Year at -4.29%, 6 Month at -1.48%, 3 Month at 3.26% and 1 Month at -8.80%.
