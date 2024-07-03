iifl-logo-icon 1
TV18 Broadcast Ltd Share Price

45.27
(6.74%)
Oct 15, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open42.7
  • Day's High45.95
  • 52 Wk High68.7
  • Prev. Close42.41
  • Day's Low42.7
  • 52 Wk Low 38.65
  • Turnover (lac)14,076.73
  • P/E181.36
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value18.22
  • EPS0.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,760.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

TV18 Broadcast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

42.7

Prev. Close

42.41

Turnover(Lac.)

14,076.73

Day's High

45.95

Day's Low

42.7

52 Week's High

68.7

52 Week's Low

38.65

Book Value

18.22

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,760.91

P/E

181.36

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

TV18 Broadcast Ltd Corporate Action

8 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2023

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

TV18 Broadcast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.40%

Non-Promoter- 9.04%

Institutions: 9.04%

Non-Institutions: 30.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TV18 Broadcast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

342.87

342.87

342.87

342.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,758.93

2,700.66

2,525.59

2,435.32

Net Worth

3,101.8

3,043.53

2,868.46

2,778.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

1,262.15

1,104.18

1,149.64

666.81

yoy growth (%)

14.3

-3.95

72.4

6.48

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-394.85

-381.66

-408.07

-195.82

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

230.77

123.01

36.88

122.57

Depreciation

-50.73

-55.74

-58.16

-17.83

Tax paid

-58.19

-32.43

-4.44

-21.11

Working capital

165.65

214.63

612.47

-3.65

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.3

-3.95

72.4

6.48

Op profit growth

47.9

81.94

-20.2

-1.09

EBIT growth

54.92

65.76

-27.98

-1.6

Net profit growth

90.52

316.26

-78.55

-18.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

10,460.82

6,916.05

6,432.29

5,226.69

5,984.5

Excise Duty

1,484.85

1,003.96

906.11

729.07

809.56

Net Sales

8,975.97

5,912.09

5,526.18

4,497.62

5,174.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

790.84

171.38

128.94

121.85

120.76

TV18 Broadcast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

730.75

15.5428,573.11398.172.31900.16262.71

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,461.55

014,206.1-12.401,532.7728.97

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

924.5

73.6711,206.3648.160.6980.6115.57

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

115.54

17.2611,041.17307.30.871,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

488.4

46.779,224.8949.060.84213.4174.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TV18 Broadcast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Adil Zainulbhai

Independent Director

Dhruv Kaji

Director

PMS Prasad

Director

Jyoti Deshpande

Managing Director

Rahul Joshi

Independent Director

Renuka Ramnath

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ratnesh Rukhariyar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TV18 Broadcast Ltd

Summary

Summary

TV18 Broadcast Limited (TV18) was incorporated on June 6, 2005 under the name Global Broadcast News Private Limited as a Private Limited Company. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company with effect from December 12, 2005 and name of the Company was changed to IBN18 Broadcast Ltd on April 2, 2008. The Company then changed its name from IBN18 Broadcast Limited to its present name TV18 Broadcast Limited effective from June 17, 2011 pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by High Court of Delhi. The Company is engaged in business like news broadcasting, digital content and allied businesses.The Company, a subsidiary of Network18 Media & Investments Limited, is one of Indias most diversified broadcasting media and entertainment (M&E) conglomerates, with interests across television, digital content, filmed entertainment, e-commerce, print and allied businesses. The Company operates largest news network in India, spanning business news (4 channels), general news (1 each in English and Hindi), and regional news (14 channels across India, including a joint venture News18-Lokmat).The Companys entertainment subsidiary, Viacom18 (a joint venture with Viacom Inc.), operates an array of entertainment channels. The entertainment portfolio comprises Hindi general entertainment channels, English entertainment, movies, youth and musicalentertainment, kids genre, and nine regional entertainment channels. This includes leading properties such as Colors, MTV, a
Company FAQs

What is the TV18 Broadcast Ltd share price today?

The TV18 Broadcast Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹45.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of TV18 Broadcast Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TV18 Broadcast Ltd is ₹7760.91 Cr. as of 15 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of TV18 Broadcast Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TV18 Broadcast Ltd is 181.36 and 2.48 as of 15 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TV18 Broadcast Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TV18 Broadcast Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TV18 Broadcast Ltd is ₹38.65 and ₹68.7 as of 15 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of TV18 Broadcast Ltd?

TV18 Broadcast Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.79%, 3 Years at -1.07%, 1 Year at -4.29%, 6 Month at -1.48%, 3 Month at 3.26% and 1 Month at -8.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TV18 Broadcast Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TV18 Broadcast Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.40 %
Institutions - 9.05 %
Public - 30.55 %

