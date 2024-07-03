TV18 Broadcast Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4,658.45
5,802.37
3,715.06
3,200.99
3,568.2
Excise Duty
652.68
832.17
541.45
462.51
504.9
Net Sales
4,005.77
4,970.2
3,173.61
2,738.48
3,063.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
360.9
429.94
109.67
61.71
68.35
Total Income
4,366.67
5,400.14
3,283.28
2,800.19
3,131.65
Total Expenditure
4,312.77
5,222.65
3,077.86
2,640.08
2,454.27
PBIDT
53.9
177.49
205.42
160.11
677.38
Interest
117.03
70.03
80.77
35.41
19.19
PBDT
-63.13
107.46
124.65
124.7
658.19
Depreciation
113.88
89.51
67.76
54.83
55.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.76
1.47
-21.4
5.41
29.28
Deferred Tax
16.8
-9.72
20.82
-5.84
41.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-193.05
26.2
57.47
70.3
532.4
Minority Interest After NP
-129.03
10.79
-19.36
30.95
188.45
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-64.02
15.41
76.83
39.35
343.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-64.02
15.41
76.83
39.35
343.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.09
0.45
0.23
2.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
342.87
342.87
342.87
342.87
342.87
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.34
3.57
6.47
5.84
22.11
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-4.81
0.52
1.81
2.56
17.37
