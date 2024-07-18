Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.08
250.79
50.62
5.89
Op profit growth
14.87
1,115.08
85.07
-76.09
EBIT growth
18.09
613.52
60.91
-75.11
Net profit growth
87.94
2,711.83
-54.79
-90.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.96
13.59
3.92
3.19
EBIT margin
16.26
11.96
5.88
5.5
Net profit margin
10.12
4.68
0.58
1.94
RoCE
11.15
10.61
2.01
1.36
RoNW
2.87
1.71
0.06
0.12
RoA
1.73
1.03
0.05
0.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.35
2.43
0.05
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.84
0.44
-0.35
-0.21
Book value per share
24.44
21.77
19.48
19.42
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.6
6.37
1,341
0
P/CEPS
15.55
34.62
-189.71
-193.26
P/B
1.17
0.71
3.44
2.16
EV/EBIDTA
6.47
5.5
78.96
67.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
6.57
-17.79
-86.88
-79.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
110.36
95.27
180.14
97.77
Inventory days
158.86
118.91
165.86
0.45
Creditor days
-142.42
-121.08
-222.52
-90.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.33
-4.37
-3.21
-2.4
Net debt / equity
0.16
0.44
0.24
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
0.87
2.36
14.23
8.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-18.58
-17.25
-29.05
-33.85
Other costs
-63.44
-69.15
-67.01
-62.95
