TV18 Broadcast Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

45.27
(6.74%)
Oct 15, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

1,262.15

1,104.18

1,149.64

666.81

yoy growth (%)

14.3

-3.95

72.4

6.48

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-394.85

-381.66

-408.07

-195.82

As % of sales

31.28

34.56

35.49

29.36

Other costs

-605.7

-545.65

-644.36

-349.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

47.98

49.41

56.04

52.36

Operating profit

261.6

176.87

97.21

121.83

OPM

20.72

16.01

8.45

18.27

Depreciation

-50.73

-55.74

-58.16

-17.83

Interest expense

-30.47

-45.61

-64.84

-18.68

Other income

50.37

47.49

62.67

37.25

Profit before tax

230.77

123.01

36.88

122.57

Taxes

-58.19

-32.43

-4.44

-21.11

Tax rate

-25.21

-26.36

-12.03

-17.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

172.58

90.58

32.44

101.46

Exceptional items

0

0

-10.68

0

Net profit

172.58

90.58

21.76

101.46

yoy growth (%)

90.52

316.26

-78.55

-18.83

NPM

13.67

8.2

1.89

15.21

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Read More

