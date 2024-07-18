Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,262.15
1,104.18
1,149.64
666.81
yoy growth (%)
14.3
-3.95
72.4
6.48
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-394.85
-381.66
-408.07
-195.82
As % of sales
31.28
34.56
35.49
29.36
Other costs
-605.7
-545.65
-644.36
-349.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
47.98
49.41
56.04
52.36
Operating profit
261.6
176.87
97.21
121.83
OPM
20.72
16.01
8.45
18.27
Depreciation
-50.73
-55.74
-58.16
-17.83
Interest expense
-30.47
-45.61
-64.84
-18.68
Other income
50.37
47.49
62.67
37.25
Profit before tax
230.77
123.01
36.88
122.57
Taxes
-58.19
-32.43
-4.44
-21.11
Tax rate
-25.21
-26.36
-12.03
-17.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
172.58
90.58
32.44
101.46
Exceptional items
0
0
-10.68
0
Net profit
172.58
90.58
21.76
101.46
yoy growth (%)
90.52
316.26
-78.55
-18.83
NPM
13.67
8.2
1.89
15.21
