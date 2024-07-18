Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
730.75
|15.54
|28,573.11
|398.17
|2.31
|900.16
|262.71
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,461.55
|0
|14,206.1
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
924.5
|73.67
|11,206.36
|48.16
|0.69
|80.61
|15.57
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
115.54
|17.26
|11,041.17
|307.3
|0.87
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
488.4
|46.77
|9,224.89
|49.06
|0.84
|213.41
|74.67
