|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
|Jun-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
60.4%
60.4%
60.4%
60.4%
60.4%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
9.04%
11.52%
11.6%
11.65%
11.23%
Non-Institutions
30.55%
28.07%
27.99%
27.94%
28.35%
Total Non-Promoter
39.59%
39.59%
39.59%
39.59%
39.59%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
