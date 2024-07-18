TV18 Broadcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
230.77
123.01
36.88
122.57
Depreciation
-50.73
-55.74
-58.16
-17.83
Tax paid
-58.19
-32.43
-4.44
-21.11
Working capital
165.65
214.63
612.47
-3.65
Other operating items
Operating
287.5
249.47
586.75
79.96
Capital expenditure
-2.36
-5.51
1,057.16
54.16
Free cash flow
285.13
243.95
1,643.91
134.13
Equity raised
5,053.67
4,870.33
5,767.83
6,507.56
Investing
1.77
2.69
-1,993.37
54.63
Financing
1,538.58
1,665.94
1,048.08
364.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6,879.16
6,782.91
6,466.45
7,060.5
