TV18 Broadcast Ltd Cash Flow Statement

45.27
(6.74%)
Oct 15, 2024|12:00:00 AM

TV18 Broadcast FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

230.77

123.01

36.88

122.57

Depreciation

-50.73

-55.74

-58.16

-17.83

Tax paid

-58.19

-32.43

-4.44

-21.11

Working capital

165.65

214.63

612.47

-3.65

Other operating items

Operating

287.5

249.47

586.75

79.96

Capital expenditure

-2.36

-5.51

1,057.16

54.16

Free cash flow

285.13

243.95

1,643.91

134.13

Equity raised

5,053.67

4,870.33

5,767.83

6,507.56

Investing

1.77

2.69

-1,993.37

54.63

Financing

1,538.58

1,665.94

1,048.08

364.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6,879.16

6,782.91

6,466.45

7,060.5

