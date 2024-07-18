TV18 Broadcast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
342.87
342.87
342.87
342.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,758.93
2,700.66
2,525.59
2,435.32
Net Worth
3,101.8
3,043.53
2,868.46
2,778.19
Minority Interest
Debt
653.21
707.41
831.17
834.77
Deferred Tax Liability Net
139.99
139.41
140.76
200.34
Total Liabilities
3,895
3,890.35
3,840.39
3,813.3
Fixed Assets
1,274
1,066.62
1,093.3
1,134.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,405.81
1,403.43
1,401.65
1,398.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
77.11
91.34
151.66
244.51
Networking Capital
1,128.44
1,280.49
1,069.15
1,026.87
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
424.88
494.02
480.62
504.7
Debtor Days
142.86
158.87
160.23
Other Current Assets
1,106.14
1,075.79
983.42
1,067.02
Sundry Creditors
-234.54
-124.9
-245.18
-337.09
Creditor Days
36.11
81.04
107.02
Other Current Liabilities
-168.04
-164.42
-149.71
-207.76
Cash
9.64
48.47
124.63
8.66
Total Assets
3,895
3,890.35
3,840.39
3,813.3
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.