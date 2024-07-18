iifl-logo-icon 1
TV18 Broadcast Ltd Board Meeting

45.27
(6.74%)
Oct 15, 2024|12:00:00 AM

TV18 Broadcast CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
TV18 BROADCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on July 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on July 16 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
TV18 BROADCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on April 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on April 18 2024.
Board Meeting16 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
TV18 BROADCAST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to the Companys Code to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and Specified Connected Persons of the Company and Material Subsidiaries of the Company the Trading Window Close Period which had commenced on January 1 2024 will end 48 hours after the results are made public on January 16 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.01.2024)
Board Meeting6 Dec 20236 Dec 2023
Disclosure under Regulation 30 - Scheme of Arrangement

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

