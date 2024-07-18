iifl-logo-icon 1
TV18 Broadcast Ltd EGM

45.27
(6.74%)
Oct 15, 2024|12:00:00 AM

TV18 Broadcast CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Jun 202410 Jul 2024
This is to Inform that by an order dated June 5, 2024, the Mumbai Bench of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal has directed meetings to be held of the Equity Sharehodlers and Unsecured Creditors of the Company on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Summary of proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench and held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024) Scrutinizers Report on e-voting (remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting) for meeting of Unsecured Creditors of the Company convened pursuant to the Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)

TV18 Broadcast: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Invest wise with Expert advice

