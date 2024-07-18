|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Jun 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|This is to Inform that by an order dated June 5, 2024, the Mumbai Bench of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal has directed meetings to be held of the Equity Sharehodlers and Unsecured Creditors of the Company on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Summary of proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company convened pursuant to the Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench and held on Wednesday, July 10, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024) Scrutinizers Report on e-voting (remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting) for meeting of Unsecured Creditors of the Company convened pursuant to the Order of Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.