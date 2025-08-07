iifl-logo

Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited Share Price Live

157.45
(21.12%)
Aug 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open155
  • Day's High160
  • Prev. Close130
  • Day's Low147.25
  • Turnover (lac)4,095.27
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)277.83
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

155

Prev. Close

130

Turnover(Lac.)

4,095.27

Day's High

160

Day's Low

147.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

277.83

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited Corporate Action

No Record Found

Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2025|06:16 PM
Aug-2025Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.23%

Non-Promoter- 11.72%

Institutions: 11.72%

Non-Institutions: 31.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.18

6

0.1

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

42.8

17.59

19.05

14.13

Net Worth

55.98

23.59

19.15

14.14

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

57.24

08,831.03516.170430.430.29

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

271.95

14.554,853.0280.814.41559.45124.95

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

72.39

6.611,576.6971.358.28398.1378.23

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,390.2

13.641,051.0958.340.3672.91,782.9

New Delhi Television Ltd

NDTV

133.5

0866.82-65.55050.425.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raghu Khanna

Whole-time Director

Parveen K Khanna

Non Executive Director

Bhupinder Kumar Khanna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gagan Mahajan

Independent Director

Alok Nigam

Independent Director

Vivek Deorao Talmale

Registered Office

4th Flr SCO 0032 Sector - 17C,

Chandigarh - 160017

Tel: +91 70112 93001

Website: http://www.cashurdrive.com

Email: cs@cashurdrive.net

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

No Record Found

What is the Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited share price today?

The Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹157.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited is ₹277.83 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited is 0 and 0.00 as of 07 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited is ₹N/A and ₹N/A as of 07 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited?

Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

