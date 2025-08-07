Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹155
Prev. Close₹130
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,095.27
Day's High₹160
Day's Low₹147.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)277.83
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.18
6
0.1
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.8
17.59
19.05
14.13
Net Worth
55.98
23.59
19.15
14.14
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
57.24
|0
|8,831.03
|516.17
|0
|430.4
|30.29
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
271.95
|14.55
|4,853.02
|80.81
|4.41
|559.45
|124.95
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
72.39
|6.61
|1,576.69
|71.35
|8.28
|398.13
|78.23
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,390.2
|13.64
|1,051.09
|58.34
|0.36
|72.9
|1,782.9
New Delhi Television Ltd
NDTV
133.5
|0
|866.82
|-65.55
|0
|50.4
|25.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raghu Khanna
Whole-time Director
Parveen K Khanna
Non Executive Director
Bhupinder Kumar Khanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gagan Mahajan
Independent Director
Alok Nigam
Independent Director
Vivek Deorao Talmale
4th Flr SCO 0032 Sector - 17C,
Chandigarh - 160017
Tel: +91 70112 93001
Website: http://www.cashurdrive.com
Email: cs@cashurdrive.net
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
