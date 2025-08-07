Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
57.24
|0
|8,831.03
|516.17
|0
|430.4
|30.29
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
271.95
|14.55
|4,853.02
|80.81
|4.41
|559.45
|124.95
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
72.39
|6.61
|1,576.69
|71.35
|8.28
|398.13
|78.23
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,390.2
|13.64
|1,051.09
|58.34
|0.36
|72.9
|1,782.9
New Delhi Television Ltd
NDTV
133.5
|0
|866.82
|-65.55
|0
|50.4
|25.79
