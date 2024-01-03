Cash UR Drive Marketing Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.18
6
0.1
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
42.8
17.59
19.05
14.13
Net Worth
55.98
23.59
19.15
14.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0.18
0.45
5.18
1.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
56.16
24.04
24.33
15.67
Fixed Assets
3.09
2.29
1.89
1.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.87
23.02
6.07
5.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.23
0.16
0.09
0.14
Networking Capital
15.03
-15.9
5.29
0.11
Inventories
0
0.38
2.81
2.81
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
37.06
35.93
33.72
11.47
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.19
17.1
22.93
22.53
Sundry Creditors
-28.18
-63.53
-46.99
-26.43
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.04
-5.78
-7.17
-10.26
Cash
7.94
14.46
10.96
7.79
Total Assets
56.16
24.03
24.31
15.68
