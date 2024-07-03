iifl-logo-icon 1
Graphisads Ltd Share Price

59.5
(2.23%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open59.5
  • Day's High59.5
  • 52 Wk High85.8
  • Prev. Close58.2
  • Day's Low59.5
  • 52 Wk Low 37.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.71
  • P/E39.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)108.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Graphisads Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

59.5

Prev. Close

58.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.71

Day's High

59.5

Day's Low

59.5

52 Week's High

85.8

52 Week's Low

37.6

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

108.75

P/E

39.14

EPS

1.52

Divi. Yield

0

Graphisads Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Graphisads Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Graphisads Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:51 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.66%

Non-Promoter- 26.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Graphisads Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.28

13.46

1.92

1.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

73.96

22.58

32.64

28.18

Net Worth

92.24

36.04

34.56

30.1

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

112.87

98.43

89.17

45.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

112.87

98.43

89.17

45.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.56

0.61

0.55

1.88

Graphisads Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Graphisads Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukesh Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Vaibhav Parmanand Tapdiya

Independent Director

Sudha Maheshwari

Independent Director

HARISH SHARMA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shobharam Dhama.

Independent Director

Varun Narendra Nath Kohli

Non Executive Director

Deepak Jagdish Bahuguna

Executive Director

Alok M Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Graphisads Ltd

Summary

Graphisads Limited was originally incorporated as Graphisads Private Limited on September 25, 1987 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana and subsequently changed from Graphisads Private Limited to Graphisads Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 03, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Graphisads is an integrated marketing, advertising and communications agency, providing 360 degree solutions to clients. Wide area of scope of work being offered and provided by Graphisads to its clients make it is one of the few agencies that claim to be integrated and independent in providing the marketing and communications solutions. The Company through integration offer world class creative, exceptional brand marketing strategy, logical online & offline media planning & buying, cutting-edge digital expertise, on ground & virtual activation capabilities, and design solutions in brand building. It provide high-end ecosystem and end-to-end ad-tech communication solutions for advertising media services consisting of Brand Strategy, Communication Strategy, Creative Services, Media Planning, Media Buying & Media Release services covering advertisement modes such as Newspapers, Magazines, Radio and TV, Events & Exhibitions, Digital Media, Brochures Printing, and display of Outdoor Hoardings, Digital screens and street furniture In all mediums of advertising Creative exists i.e.; all services are given keeping in the necessity of being creative,
Company FAQs

What is the Graphisads Ltd share price today?

The Graphisads Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Graphisads Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Graphisads Ltd is ₹108.75 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Graphisads Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Graphisads Ltd is 39.14 and 1.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Graphisads Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Graphisads Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Graphisads Ltd is ₹37.6 and ₹85.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Graphisads Ltd?

Graphisads Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -11.46%, 6 Month at 32.37%, 3 Month at -17.65% and 1 Month at -11.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Graphisads Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Graphisads Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.34 %

