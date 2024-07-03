SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹59.5
Prev. Close₹58.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.71
Day's High₹59.5
Day's Low₹59.5
52 Week's High₹85.8
52 Week's Low₹37.6
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)108.75
P/E39.14
EPS1.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.28
13.46
1.92
1.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
73.96
22.58
32.64
28.18
Net Worth
92.24
36.04
34.56
30.1
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
112.87
98.43
89.17
45.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
112.87
98.43
89.17
45.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.56
0.61
0.55
1.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Vaibhav Parmanand Tapdiya
Independent Director
Sudha Maheshwari
Independent Director
HARISH SHARMA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shobharam Dhama.
Independent Director
Varun Narendra Nath Kohli
Non Executive Director
Deepak Jagdish Bahuguna
Executive Director
Alok M Gupta
Summary
Graphisads Limited was originally incorporated as Graphisads Private Limited on September 25, 1987 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana and subsequently changed from Graphisads Private Limited to Graphisads Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 03, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Graphisads is an integrated marketing, advertising and communications agency, providing 360 degree solutions to clients. Wide area of scope of work being offered and provided by Graphisads to its clients make it is one of the few agencies that claim to be integrated and independent in providing the marketing and communications solutions. The Company through integration offer world class creative, exceptional brand marketing strategy, logical online & offline media planning & buying, cutting-edge digital expertise, on ground & virtual activation capabilities, and design solutions in brand building. It provide high-end ecosystem and end-to-end ad-tech communication solutions for advertising media services consisting of Brand Strategy, Communication Strategy, Creative Services, Media Planning, Media Buying & Media Release services covering advertisement modes such as Newspapers, Magazines, Radio and TV, Events & Exhibitions, Digital Media, Brochures Printing, and display of Outdoor Hoardings, Digital screens and street furniture In all mediums of advertising Creative exists i.e.; all services are given keeping in the necessity of being creative,
The Graphisads Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹59.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Graphisads Ltd is ₹108.75 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Graphisads Ltd is 39.14 and 1.18 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Graphisads Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Graphisads Ltd is ₹37.6 and ₹85.8 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Graphisads Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -11.46%, 6 Month at 32.37%, 3 Month at -17.65% and 1 Month at -11.66%.
