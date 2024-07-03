Graphisads Ltd Summary

Graphisads Limited was originally incorporated as Graphisads Private Limited on September 25, 1987 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana and subsequently changed from Graphisads Private Limited to Graphisads Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 03, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Graphisads is an integrated marketing, advertising and communications agency, providing 360 degree solutions to clients. Wide area of scope of work being offered and provided by Graphisads to its clients make it is one of the few agencies that claim to be integrated and independent in providing the marketing and communications solutions. The Company through integration offer world class creative, exceptional brand marketing strategy, logical online & offline media planning & buying, cutting-edge digital expertise, on ground & virtual activation capabilities, and design solutions in brand building. It provide high-end ecosystem and end-to-end ad-tech communication solutions for advertising media services consisting of Brand Strategy, Communication Strategy, Creative Services, Media Planning, Media Buying & Media Release services covering advertisement modes such as Newspapers, Magazines, Radio and TV, Events & Exhibitions, Digital Media, Brochures Printing, and display of Outdoor Hoardings, Digital screens and street furniture In all mediums of advertising Creative exists i.e.; all services are given keeping in the necessity of being creative, so that Graphisads deliver most compelling communications to grab attentions of the public at large.The Companys strength lies in media and advertising, which help develop digital brand strategies, communications, products andservices to target group of clients by novelty, brand authenticity quality for higher brand awareness, engagement, sales and loyalty. Through regular communication with clients, understanding their needs in terms of location, target audience, concept, ad design, etc., and selecting the most suitable media source, the Company is able to not only draw in new clients but also foster repeat business with current clients. The Company is planning 48,12,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares by raising capital of Rs 53.41 Crore through Public Issue.