Graphisads Ltd Board Meeting

Graphisads CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 for approval of Financial results for the half year ended on 30-09-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
Board Meeting16 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
To consider the proposal Fund Raising GRAPHISAD : 16-Sep-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on September 13, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 16, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 13/09/2024) Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 16/09/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters The adjourned meeting resumed at 02:30 P.M. today i.e. on 05th September, 2024 and concluded at 03:15 P.M., and has considered and approved, inter alia, the following busines(s): Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 02, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Graphisads: Related News

No Record Found

