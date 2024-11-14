|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 for approval of Financial results for the half year ended on 30-09-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|To consider the proposal Fund Raising GRAPHISAD : 16-Sep-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on September 13, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 16, 2024, To consider Fund Raising and other business matters (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 13/09/2024) Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 16, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 16/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters The adjourned meeting resumed at 02:30 P.M. today i.e. on 05th September, 2024 and concluded at 03:15 P.M., and has considered and approved, inter alia, the following busines(s): Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Graphisads Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
