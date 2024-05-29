To the Members of GRAPHISADS LIMITED

(Formerly known as Graphisads Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of M/s Graphisads Limited (formerly known as Graphisads Private Limited), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 2024, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Qualified Opinion

In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by the law have been kept by the Company except that the audit trail as required under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not maintained at all. The Company has

used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail facility throughout the year.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act. 2013 "The Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With Respect to adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Group and operating of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B"; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Sec 197(16) of the Act as amended, we report that Managerial Remuneration pad is within the limit u/s 197 of the Companies Act,2013.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has some pending litigations and the effect of same has been taken in contingent liabilities.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

v. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail facility throughout the year.

For & on Behalf of BAS & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants FRN 323347E/E300008

(Ritika Agarwal)

Mem No:527731

Date:29/05/2024

Place: New Delhi

UDIN:24527731BKCJPQ9718

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of GRAPHISADS LIMITED (formerly known as Graphisads Private Limited) of even date)

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 of Our Report on "Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements".

We report that:

1. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets,

a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As explained to us, Property Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (except for one property A-1/85, Panchsheel Enclave which is held in the name of directors & relative) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of Company Residential (A-1/85, Panchsheel Enclave, Delhi) 1483.37 Lakhs Mukesh Kumar Gupta Padma Gupta Promotor and Managing Director Since inception Mukesh Kumar Gupta held substantial shareholding in the company at the time of purchase of property. Due to an internal arrangement basis mutnal understanding, the property was registered in the name of promoters and directors.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) during the year.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of its Inventories

a) As explained to us, Inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No discrepancy in excess of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of account, the company has not obtained working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions.

3. In respect of loans, secured or unsecured, granted to the parties:

i. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of account, the company has granted following loans and advances during the year: *

Particulars Guara ntees Security Loans & Advances Advances in nature of Loans Aggregate Amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - Joint Ventures - - Associates - -Others 577.89 Lakhs 50.00 Lakhs Balance Outstanding as at Balance sheet date in respect of above cases - -Subsidiaries - -Joint Ventures - -Associates - -Others 343.86 Lakhs -

*Does not include opening balance

ii. The investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and therefore we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest. The company has taken reasonable step to recovery of the principal amount, wherever applicable.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, since the term of arrangement do not stipulate any repayment schedule we are unable to comment whether the amount is overdue or not.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

vi) Loans and advances are granted by the company without specifying any terms or period of repayment as follows:

Clause 3(vi):

Other Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Repayable on demand (A) - - - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B)* 50.00 - - - Agreement specify any terms or period of repayment (C) - - - Total (A+B+C) 50.00 - - Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - -

4) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has given loans, investment, guarantee or security which is in accordance with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and there are no amounts which deemed to be deposits and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, in respect of companys product. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

7) In respect of statutory dues: -

a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the extent applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no dues were required to be deposited on account of any dispute with income tax or Goods and Services Tax or sales tax or service tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax. However, following are the particulars of disputed dues in respect of Service Tax:

Nature of Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending As on date Status Custom, Excise and Service Tax Act Service Tax Demand was Rs. 138.65 lakhs. The same has already been paid under protest. F.Y 2001-02 to FY 2004-05 Honble Custom Excise and Service Tax Appellant Tribunal, New Delhi (the matter is sub- judice) The decision of CESTAT, Delhi has come in favour of the Company on 11.07.2023

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has paid all undisputed dues of service tax except specified above.

8) There are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year before the income tax authorities under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9) In respect of Defaults,

a) In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

b) Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c) According the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According the information and explanation given to us, fund raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purpose;

e) According the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

f) According the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10)

a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has raised 5341.32 lakhs by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO) which came out on 30th November 2023 and closed on 5th December 2023 and listing on 13th December 2024.

b) According the information and explanation given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11) In respect of Fraud,

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, any fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has not been noticed or reported during the year;

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central government;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company

12) The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, this clause is not applicable to the company

13) According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards and the Companies Act, 2013

14) In respect of Internal Audit System;

(i) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(ii) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date for the period under audit. We are in receipt of a single internal audit report throughout the year.

15) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and accordingly, the provision of this clause is not applicable

16)

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence the provisions of this clause is not applicable to the company.

b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the group has no Core Investment Company (CIC).

17) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of the opinion that the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable;

19) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date,

will get discharged by the company as and when the fall due.

20) Based on the audit procedures and available information, we report that the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act in respect of Corporate Social responsibility are applicable to the company and same has been complied with.

21) This clause is not applicable to standalone financial statements.

For & on Behalf of BAS & CO. LLP Chartered Accountant FRN 323347E/E300008 (CA Ritika Agarwal) M. No:527731 UDIN:24527731BKCJPQ9718 Date: 29-05-2024 Place: New Delhi

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of Graphisads Limited (formerly known as Graphisads Private Limited) of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub - section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Graphisads Limited (formerly known as Graphisads Private Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively or ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidences we have obtained, are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.