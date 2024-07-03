iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sambhaav Media Ltd Share Price

8.27
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.88
  • Day's High9.12
  • 52 Wk High9.45
  • Prev. Close8.7
  • Day's Low8.26
  • 52 Wk Low 3.9
  • Turnover (lac)26.05
  • P/E51.24
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.33
  • EPS0.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)158.05
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sambhaav Media Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

8.88

Prev. Close

8.7

Turnover(Lac.)

26.05

Day's High

9.12

Day's Low

8.26

52 Week's High

9.45

52 Week's Low

3.9

Book Value

4.33

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

158.05

P/E

51.24

EPS

0.17

Divi. Yield

0

Sambhaav Media Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sambhaav Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sambhaav Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 36.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sambhaav Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.11

19.11

19.11

19.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

63.38

62.98

64.51

64.66

Net Worth

82.49

82.09

83.62

83.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.43

48.68

40.35

32.96

yoy growth (%)

-14.88

20.65

22.39

9.15

Raw materials

-14.74

-18.41

-15.78

-14.69

As % of sales

35.58

37.82

39.11

44.58

Employee costs

-3.48

-4.3

-2.03

-2.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.14

0.15

5.66

4.59

Depreciation

-7.19

-6.63

-3.76

-2.69

Tax paid

0.29

0.42

-1.51

-1.13

Working capital

1.49

19.74

-5

-10.5

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.88

20.65

22.39

9.15

Op profit growth

9.76

-40.76

19.25

56.89

EBIT growth

-75.15

-62.78

12.9

-20.56

Net profit growth

-419.18

-85.97

19.88

-25.02

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

39.96

40.33

33.97

42.08

48.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.96

40.33

33.97

42.08

48.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.15

2.78

5.75

2.72

4.77

View Annually Results

Sambhaav Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sambhaav Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj B Vadodaria

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Dilip D Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N R Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

O P Bhandari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gouri P Popat

Non Executive Director

Hemant Golani

Whole-time Director

Jagdish Pawra

Independent Director

Balveer Mal Singhvi

Director

Paresh Vaghela

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sambhaav Media Ltd

Summary

Sambhaav Media Ltd (Formerly known Pearl Energy And Infrastructures Ltd) was incorporated on July 26, 1990. The Company is engaged in publishing newspaper and magazine, audio video media in the form of public entertainment system and digital media by way of online portal, social media and varied advertising and communication means as its core activities. Prior to these, the Company was engaged into financial activities, wind energy and communications.A pilot plant of two wind turbines was installed in Tamilnadu which was commissioned in Mar.95. The company has purchased land in the coastal area of Saurashtra to diversify into this segment with a 12-MW wind farm for captive use as well as for its clients. The company set up such wind farms of 200 MW.It has tied up with Cannon Power Corporation, US, to substantially harness wind energy in such power projects. There is equally a great potential in the development of infrastructure projects in Gujarat. The company intends to penetrate this area shortly by installing tank farms nearer to the sea ports.In Aug.94, Samvaad Communications was merged with the firm according to high court orders. With merger of Samvaad Communications, the company will have its presence in the media with a daily Sambhav and a weekly Investors News. In 1995-96, it issued equity shares to the shareholders of Samvaad Communications pursuant to the Scheme of amalgamation.In 1995-96 the company has successfully commissioned 31 Wind Turbines of its inagural Wi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sambhaav Media Ltd share price today?

The Sambhaav Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sambhaav Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sambhaav Media Ltd is ₹158.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sambhaav Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sambhaav Media Ltd is 51.24 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sambhaav Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sambhaav Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sambhaav Media Ltd is ₹3.9 and ₹9.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sambhaav Media Ltd?

Sambhaav Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.33%, 3 Years at 7.77%, 1 Year at 123.08%, 6 Month at 93.33%, 3 Month at 47.21% and 1 Month at 45.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sambhaav Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sambhaav Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.93 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 36.82 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sambhaav Media Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.