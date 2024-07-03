Summary

Sambhaav Media Ltd (Formerly known Pearl Energy And Infrastructures Ltd) was incorporated on July 26, 1990. The Company is engaged in publishing newspaper and magazine, audio video media in the form of public entertainment system and digital media by way of online portal, social media and varied advertising and communication means as its core activities. Prior to these, the Company was engaged into financial activities, wind energy and communications.A pilot plant of two wind turbines was installed in Tamilnadu which was commissioned in Mar.95. The company has purchased land in the coastal area of Saurashtra to diversify into this segment with a 12-MW wind farm for captive use as well as for its clients. The company set up such wind farms of 200 MW.It has tied up with Cannon Power Corporation, US, to substantially harness wind energy in such power projects. There is equally a great potential in the development of infrastructure projects in Gujarat. The company intends to penetrate this area shortly by installing tank farms nearer to the sea ports.In Aug.94, Samvaad Communications was merged with the firm according to high court orders. With merger of Samvaad Communications, the company will have its presence in the media with a daily Sambhav and a weekly Investors News. In 1995-96, it issued equity shares to the shareholders of Samvaad Communications pursuant to the Scheme of amalgamation.In 1995-96 the company has successfully commissioned 31 Wind Turbines of its inagural Wi

