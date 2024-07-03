SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹8.88
Prev. Close₹8.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.05
Day's High₹9.12
Day's Low₹8.26
52 Week's High₹9.45
52 Week's Low₹3.9
Book Value₹4.33
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)158.05
P/E51.24
EPS0.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.11
19.11
19.11
19.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.38
62.98
64.51
64.66
Net Worth
82.49
82.09
83.62
83.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.43
48.68
40.35
32.96
yoy growth (%)
-14.88
20.65
22.39
9.15
Raw materials
-14.74
-18.41
-15.78
-14.69
As % of sales
35.58
37.82
39.11
44.58
Employee costs
-3.48
-4.3
-2.03
-2.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.14
0.15
5.66
4.59
Depreciation
-7.19
-6.63
-3.76
-2.69
Tax paid
0.29
0.42
-1.51
-1.13
Working capital
1.49
19.74
-5
-10.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.88
20.65
22.39
9.15
Op profit growth
9.76
-40.76
19.25
56.89
EBIT growth
-75.15
-62.78
12.9
-20.56
Net profit growth
-419.18
-85.97
19.88
-25.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
39.96
40.33
33.97
42.08
48.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.96
40.33
33.97
42.08
48.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.15
2.78
5.75
2.72
4.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj B Vadodaria
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Dilip D Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N R Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
O P Bhandari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gouri P Popat
Non Executive Director
Hemant Golani
Whole-time Director
Jagdish Pawra
Independent Director
Balveer Mal Singhvi
Director
Paresh Vaghela
Reports by Sambhaav Media Ltd
Summary
Sambhaav Media Ltd (Formerly known Pearl Energy And Infrastructures Ltd) was incorporated on July 26, 1990. The Company is engaged in publishing newspaper and magazine, audio video media in the form of public entertainment system and digital media by way of online portal, social media and varied advertising and communication means as its core activities. Prior to these, the Company was engaged into financial activities, wind energy and communications.A pilot plant of two wind turbines was installed in Tamilnadu which was commissioned in Mar.95. The company has purchased land in the coastal area of Saurashtra to diversify into this segment with a 12-MW wind farm for captive use as well as for its clients. The company set up such wind farms of 200 MW.It has tied up with Cannon Power Corporation, US, to substantially harness wind energy in such power projects. There is equally a great potential in the development of infrastructure projects in Gujarat. The company intends to penetrate this area shortly by installing tank farms nearer to the sea ports.In Aug.94, Samvaad Communications was merged with the firm according to high court orders. With merger of Samvaad Communications, the company will have its presence in the media with a daily Sambhav and a weekly Investors News. In 1995-96, it issued equity shares to the shareholders of Samvaad Communications pursuant to the Scheme of amalgamation.In 1995-96 the company has successfully commissioned 31 Wind Turbines of its inagural Wi
Read More
The Sambhaav Media Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sambhaav Media Ltd is ₹158.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sambhaav Media Ltd is 51.24 and 2.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sambhaav Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sambhaav Media Ltd is ₹3.9 and ₹9.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sambhaav Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.33%, 3 Years at 7.77%, 1 Year at 123.08%, 6 Month at 93.33%, 3 Month at 47.21% and 1 Month at 45.00%.
