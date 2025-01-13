Sambhaav Media Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.11
19.11
19.11
19.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
63.38
62.98
64.51
64.66
Net Worth
82.49
82.09
83.62
83.77
Minority Interest
Debt
13.2
18.92
15
20.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.48
4.56
4.49
3.37
Total Liabilities
100.17
105.57
103.11
107.85
Fixed Assets
46.3
50.45
50.41
57.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.76
6.92
7.62
7.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.13
2.89
3.2
2.23
Networking Capital
40.66
44.89
41.62
39.86
Inventories
0.03
0.18
0.14
0.36
Inventory Days
3.17
Sundry Debtors
15.85
14.89
13.92
21.89
Debtor Days
192.8
Other Current Assets
27.39
37.69
34.15
24.52
Sundry Creditors
-2.13
-5.48
-2.98
-4.95
Creditor Days
43.59
Other Current Liabilities
-0.47
-2.39
-3.61
-1.96
Cash
0.31
0.42
0.26
1.15
Total Assets
100.16
105.57
103.11
107.86
