Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.93
19.76
22.39
7.66
Op profit growth
7.96
-37.84
26.16
29.46
EBIT growth
-71.76
-59.1
9.58
-29.71
Net profit growth
-417.2
-87.12
21.28
-39.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.59
10.16
19.58
18.99
EBIT margin
2.2
6.8
19.92
22.25
Net profit margin
-3.93
1.08
10.06
10.15
RoCE
0.87
3.35
8.82
9.25
RoNW
-0.48
0.15
1.32
1.34
RoA
-0.38
0.13
1.11
1.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.09
0.03
0.21
0.21
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.45
-0.3
0.02
0.04
Book value per share
4.45
4.54
4.38
4.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
-22.33
56.33
43.76
30.19
P/CEPS
-4.41
-5.5
387.19
140.26
P/B
0.45
0.37
2.09
1.49
EV/EBIDTA
7.21
4.63
15.43
11.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-14.25
94.62
-27.66
-29.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
198.95
138.89
110.58
104.35
Inventory days
15.91
10.46
6.6
20.48
Creditor days
-41.58
-44.43
-53.31
-45.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.31
-1.14
-3.31
-2.81
Net debt / equity
0.22
0.14
0.04
0.23
Net debt / op. profit
3.61
2.55
0.52
2.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-37.32
-38.27
-39.8
-44.58
Employee costs
-10.04
-10.22
-6.78
-8.38
Other costs
-40.02
-41.33
-33.82
-28.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.