Sambhaav Media Ltd Key Ratios

7.5
(-1.96%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:24:27 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.93

19.76

22.39

7.66

Op profit growth

7.96

-37.84

26.16

29.46

EBIT growth

-71.76

-59.1

9.58

-29.71

Net profit growth

-417.2

-87.12

21.28

-39.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.59

10.16

19.58

18.99

EBIT margin

2.2

6.8

19.92

22.25

Net profit margin

-3.93

1.08

10.06

10.15

RoCE

0.87

3.35

8.82

9.25

RoNW

-0.48

0.15

1.32

1.34

RoA

-0.38

0.13

1.11

1.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.09

0.03

0.21

0.21

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.45

-0.3

0.02

0.04

Book value per share

4.45

4.54

4.38

4.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

-22.33

56.33

43.76

30.19

P/CEPS

-4.41

-5.5

387.19

140.26

P/B

0.45

0.37

2.09

1.49

EV/EBIDTA

7.21

4.63

15.43

11.98

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-14.25

94.62

-27.66

-29.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

198.95

138.89

110.58

104.35

Inventory days

15.91

10.46

6.6

20.48

Creditor days

-41.58

-44.43

-53.31

-45.99

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.31

-1.14

-3.31

-2.81

Net debt / equity

0.22

0.14

0.04

0.23

Net debt / op. profit

3.61

2.55

0.52

2.53

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-37.32

-38.27

-39.8

-44.58

Employee costs

-10.04

-10.22

-6.78

-8.38

Other costs

-40.02

-41.33

-33.82

-28.03

