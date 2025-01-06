Sambhaav Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.14
0.15
5.66
4.59
Depreciation
-7.19
-6.63
-3.76
-2.69
Tax paid
0.29
0.42
-1.51
-1.13
Working capital
1.49
19.74
-5
-10.5
Other operating items
Operating
-7.55
13.68
-4.61
-9.73
Capital expenditure
0.98
36.29
-24.88
9.31
Free cash flow
-6.57
49.97
-29.49
-0.42
Equity raised
133.02
129.44
113.84
89.8
Investing
0.41
0.57
1.5
0
Financing
8.4
9.38
-9
6.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
135.25
189.37
76.84
95.41
