Sambhaav Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.27
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Sambhaav Media FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.14

0.15

5.66

4.59

Depreciation

-7.19

-6.63

-3.76

-2.69

Tax paid

0.29

0.42

-1.51

-1.13

Working capital

1.49

19.74

-5

-10.5

Other operating items

Operating

-7.55

13.68

-4.61

-9.73

Capital expenditure

0.98

36.29

-24.88

9.31

Free cash flow

-6.57

49.97

-29.49

-0.42

Equity raised

133.02

129.44

113.84

89.8

Investing

0.41

0.57

1.5

0

Financing

8.4

9.38

-9

6.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

135.25

189.37

76.84

95.41

