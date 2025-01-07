Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
41.43
48.68
40.35
32.96
yoy growth (%)
-14.88
20.65
22.39
9.15
Raw materials
-14.74
-18.41
-15.78
-14.69
As % of sales
35.58
37.82
39.11
44.58
Employee costs
-3.48
-4.3
-2.03
-2.49
As % of sales
8.39
8.83
5.03
7.56
Other costs
-17.69
-20.94
-14.05
-8.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
42.71
43.01
34.82
26.26
Operating profit
5.51
5.02
8.48
7.11
OPM
13.31
10.32
21.02
21.57
Depreciation
-7.19
-6.63
-3.76
-2.69
Interest expense
-2.89
-2.84
-2.41
-2.55
Other income
2.42
4.61
3.35
2.73
Profit before tax
-2.14
0.15
5.66
4.59
Taxes
0.29
0.42
-1.51
-1.13
Tax rate
-13.57
265.87
-26.72
-24.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.85
0.58
4.14
3.46
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.85
0.58
4.14
3.46
yoy growth (%)
-419.18
-85.97
19.88
-25.02
NPM
-4.48
1.19
10.28
10.49
