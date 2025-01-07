iifl-logo-icon 1
Sambhaav Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.19
(-0.97%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

41.43

48.68

40.35

32.96

yoy growth (%)

-14.88

20.65

22.39

9.15

Raw materials

-14.74

-18.41

-15.78

-14.69

As % of sales

35.58

37.82

39.11

44.58

Employee costs

-3.48

-4.3

-2.03

-2.49

As % of sales

8.39

8.83

5.03

7.56

Other costs

-17.69

-20.94

-14.05

-8.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

42.71

43.01

34.82

26.26

Operating profit

5.51

5.02

8.48

7.11

OPM

13.31

10.32

21.02

21.57

Depreciation

-7.19

-6.63

-3.76

-2.69

Interest expense

-2.89

-2.84

-2.41

-2.55

Other income

2.42

4.61

3.35

2.73

Profit before tax

-2.14

0.15

5.66

4.59

Taxes

0.29

0.42

-1.51

-1.13

Tax rate

-13.57

265.87

-26.72

-24.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.85

0.58

4.14

3.46

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.85

0.58

4.14

3.46

yoy growth (%)

-419.18

-85.97

19.88

-25.02

NPM

-4.48

1.19

10.28

10.49

