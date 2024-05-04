Standalone Financial Statements To, The Members Sambhaav Media Limited

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sambhaav Media Limited ("the Company"), which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income,its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on hat date

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA" s) specified

143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis Matter

We draw your attention to the Note 30 of the standalone financial statement that describes the search operation carried out by the

Income Tax department at the Companys business premises and residential premises of the promoters and certain key employees of the Company in September 2021, pursuant to which notices / assessment orders have been received for the assessment years 2021-

22 and 2022-23. Pending finalization of the assessment proceedings / appeals, the impact of these matters on the standalone financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2024 and the adjustments (if any) required to this standalone financialstatement, is presently not ascertainable. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial

Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on the circumstances and facts of the audit and entity, there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business

Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs(financial position), profit or loss (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidencethatissufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financialstatements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d. In our opinion, read with matter stated in the Emphasis of Matter paragraph above, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specifiedunder Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies

(Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2024 taken on record by the Board of

Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164

(2) of the Act. f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares: i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled, for a portion of the year at the application layer of the accounting software used for maintaining general ledgers for master fields and direct data changes to transactions; the audit trail feature was enabled in a phased manner after 1st October, 2023. ii. In respect of the Company, in the absence of coverage of audit trail (edit log) with respect to database level in the independent auditors report in relation to controls at the service organisation for accounting software used for preparation of financial statements, which is operated by third- party software service provider, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature of the database level of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodifiedopinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over reporting . financial h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact, wherever necessary, of pending litigations on its standalone financial financial statements Refer Note 30 to the standalone financial statements; ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other personsorentitiesidentifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year covered by our audit.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specifiedin the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Date: May 04, 2024 FOR R. K. DOSHI & CO. LLP Place: Ahmedabad CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 102745W/W100242 Rajiv K. Doshi Partner M. No.:032542

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sambhaav Media Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies

Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reportingandtheiroperatingeffectiveness.Ourauditofinternalfinancialcontrols over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Date: May 04, 2024 FOR R. K. DOSHI & CO. LLP Place: Ahmedabad CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 102745W/W100242 Rajiv K. Doshi Partner M. No.:032542 UDIN: 24032542BKCABM2604

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the financial statements for the year ended

31st March 2024, we report that:

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. b) Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment and

Investment Properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventories were physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with the books of account. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the monthly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments and granted loans during the year, details of the loan are stated in sub-clause (a) below. The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. a. A. Details of Loan Provided during the year are as under:

Particulars Amount (in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loan granted to subsidiary company during the year 330.00 Aggregate amount of loan granted to other than subsidiary company - Balance outstanding of loan granted to subsidiary company as at balance sheet date (including interest) 341.20 Balance outstanding of loan granted to other than subsidiary company as at balance sheet date 495.40 (including interest)

According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not provided any guarantees or security for loan obtained by its subsidiary, joint venture or any other party.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans to a party other than subsidiary during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the receipts have been regular except in case of one company reported below. In case of loan given to subsidiary company, payment of interest is stipulated and principal is repayable on demand and in case of other parties, loan given is repayable on demand. As informed to us, in case of loans given where repayments of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated, the Company has not demanded repayment of the loan during the year. Thus, there has been no default on the part of the party to whom the money has been lent. The payment of interest has been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(Amount in Lakhs)

Name of the entity Principal Amount Interest Amount Remarks Indicabs Services Private Limited 4.70 1.56 These amounts were due for repayment but has not been collected as at 31 March 2024. The Company is in process of recovery with the party.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given is as follows: (Amount in Lakhs)

No. of cases Principal Amount Overdue Interest Overdue Total Overdue 1 4.70 1.56 6.26

Further, according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same party. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given loans, details as below, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(Amount in Lakhs)

All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans – Repayable on demand (A) 483.84 - 341.20 – Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 483.84 - 341.20 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 57.50% - 40.55%

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits (including deemed deposits) from the public within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under and hence reporting under clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard. (vi) As informed to us, the Company is not required to maintain cost records as per the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules,

2014 prescribed by Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act; hence reporting under clause

(vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and basis our audit procedures to check the outstanding statutory dues, in our opinion no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other statutory dues applicable to it were in arrears as at the balance sheet date for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined by us, the following statutory dues as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited by the Company on account of any disputes.

Name of the Statue Nature of dues Amount Amount paid under Period to which the Forum where ( in Lakhs) protest ( in Lakhs) amount relates dispute is pending Income Tax Act, Income Tax 11.45 - AY 2005-06 Gujarat High Court 1961 Income Tax Act, Income Tax 31.80 - AY 2021-22 Commissioner of 1961 Income Tax (Appeal) Income Tax Act, Income Tax 17.04 - AY 2022-23 Commissioner of 1961 Income Tax (Appeal)

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, term loans obtained by the Company during the year were applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained. d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the

Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable. b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partially or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form

ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3 clause (xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and is not required to obtain COR for such activities from the RBI. c) In our opinion, the Company is not core investment company (as defined in the regulations made by the RBI) and accordingly reporting under Paragraph 3 clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. d) The Company is not part of any group as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, as amended. Accordingly, the requirements of Paragraph 3 clause (xvi) (d) are not applicable

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to further viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company was not having net profit of Rs. 5.00 crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.