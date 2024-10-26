Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

SAMBHAAV MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/half year ended on September 30 2024. The Board of Directors has considered and approved; unaudited financial results for the second Quarter/half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SAMBHAAV MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12.08.2024; to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 27 Apr 2024

SAMBHAAV MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31 2024 together with the reports of the auditors and directors thereon 2. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter/ year ended on March 31 2024 Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024