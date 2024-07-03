Sambhaav Media Ltd Summary

Sambhaav Media Ltd (Formerly known Pearl Energy And Infrastructures Ltd) was incorporated on July 26, 1990. The Company is engaged in publishing newspaper and magazine, audio video media in the form of public entertainment system and digital media by way of online portal, social media and varied advertising and communication means as its core activities. Prior to these, the Company was engaged into financial activities, wind energy and communications.A pilot plant of two wind turbines was installed in Tamilnadu which was commissioned in Mar.95. The company has purchased land in the coastal area of Saurashtra to diversify into this segment with a 12-MW wind farm for captive use as well as for its clients. The company set up such wind farms of 200 MW.It has tied up with Cannon Power Corporation, US, to substantially harness wind energy in such power projects. There is equally a great potential in the development of infrastructure projects in Gujarat. The company intends to penetrate this area shortly by installing tank farms nearer to the sea ports.In Aug.94, Samvaad Communications was merged with the firm according to high court orders. With merger of Samvaad Communications, the company will have its presence in the media with a daily Sambhav and a weekly Investors News. In 1995-96, it issued equity shares to the shareholders of Samvaad Communications pursuant to the Scheme of amalgamation.In 1995-96 the company has successfully commissioned 31 Wind Turbines of its inagural Wind Power Plant Complex at Mervadar/Dhankat Rajkot District, Gujarat.The company has severed its association with Cannon Power Corporation,USA. It is now exploring suitabke tie-ups with well established Wind Turbine manufactureres for furthering of its interest in developement of Power Plant complexes.Furthering the diversification in infrastructure projects, the company has bid for 197 KWH per annum Barge Mounted Thermal Power Plant which is awaiting state government considerations also a project for Power Plant to supply captive power to Pipavav Port for their requirement of approx. 32 million KWH per annum.In 2002-03, Abhiyaan Press & Publications Private Limited and Aider Publishers Private Limited amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, effective from 01-04-2001. With the said Amalgamation, the Company became the first Gujarat based company having multi language publications. The Heat Set Rotary Machine was put to operations to reduce the production cost of Abhiyaan weekly in 2010. The Company installed Public Entertainment Systems (PES) in 2000 buses and 50 bus stands under the brand WISE TV (Wireless Interactive Smart Entertainment) in 2013. During the year 2014-15, Sambhaav Metro got re-launched with improved contents and quality. The Company completed the work for installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) for total 8000 buses of Gujarat State Road transport Corporation during 2017-18. In 2018-19, it further completed the work of installation of Global Positioning System (GPS) for total 409 buses of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). It started operations of Jamnagar, Bharuch, Godhra, Mehsana, Veraval, Porbandar, Junagadh. The Company implemented FM Radio project for 8 FM Channels in Gujarat including Bhavnagar in April 2019. It started operations in Jammu for Bhaderwah and Kathua in the financial year 2019-20 and Poonch from June 2020. In 2021, it implemented FM Radio project for total 11 FM Radio Channels in the state of Gujarat and Union Territory of Jammu and Ladakh. The Company sold 2000000 equity shares (40%) of VED Technoserve India Private Limited and consequent upon the said sell of shares; VED ceased to be Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in 2022-23. In 2023, it commenced 2 stations operation i.e. Kargil and Leh in Union Territory of Ladakh.