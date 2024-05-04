To,

The Members,

Sambhaav Media Limited

Your Directors are pleased to present the 34th Annual Report of your Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024.

STATE OF AFFAIRS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

Your Company is engaged in the business of Media having various products in one basket i.e. Sambhaav Metro- established and informative afternoon tabloid newspaper, Abhiyaan – weekly Gujarati magazine, VTV News - most popular Gujarati news TV channel, Top FM - 8 FM radio channels in Gujarat, 3 FM radio channels in Jammu and 2 FM radio in Ladakh, and also operating IVT (Integrated Vehicle Tracking) and PIS (Passenger Information System) project with Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC).

Business and operations are elaborated in Management Discussion & Analysis (MDA) report as a part of the Annual report.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 is as under:

Particulars Standalone Consolidated March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 3,941.66 4,020.90 3,995.70 4,033.25 Add: Other Income 284.36 224.51 281.29 248.93 Total Income 4,226.02 4,245.41 4,276.99 4,282.18 Profit / (Loss) before Finance Costs, Depreciation and 834.55 853.92 851.68 775.08 Amortization Expenses, Exceptional Items & Tax Expenses Less: Finance Costs 216.43 270.57 216.60 270.71 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation and Amortization 618.12 583.35 635.08 504.37 Expenses, Exceptional Items & Tax Expenses Less: Depreciation and Amortization 512.84 573.61 531.30 570.69 Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.28 9.74 103.78 (66.32) Expenses before share of profit in associate Share of profit/(Loss) of Joint Venture - - (8.27) 6.95 Profit/(loss) before Exceptional Items & Tax Expenses 105.28 9.74 95.51 (59.37) Add: Exceptional Item (Income) - 80.00 34.20 22.06 Profit Before Tax 105.28 89.74 129.71 (37.30) Less: Tax Expenses (11.74) 104.55 (10.27) 87.30 Profit After Tax 117.02 (14.81) 139.98 (124.60) Profit/(Loss) from Discontinued operations Profit/(Loss) from Discontinued operations (114.52) (189.88) (114.52) (189.88) Tax on Profit/(Loss) fromOperation Discontinued 32.75 54.30 32.75 54.30 Profit/(Loss) from Discontinued operations (81.77) (135.58) (81.77) (135.58) Profit/(Loss) for the year 35.25 (150.39) 58.21 (260.18) Other Comprehensive Income 5.04 (2.23) 4.83 (0.26) Total Comprehensive Income 40.29 (152.62) 63.04 (260.44) Add: Balance Brought forward from previous Financial Year 3,300.17 3,452.79 3,353.66 3,611.91 Profit available for Appropriation 3,340.45 3,300.17 3,416.70 3,351.46 Add: security Premium 2,995.47 2,995.47 2,995.46 2,995.46 Add: Capital Reserve 2.28 2.28 2.28 2.28 Surplus carried to Balance Sheet 6,338.20 6,297.92 6,414.44 6,349.20 Share Capital 1,911.11 1,911.11 1,911.11 1,911.11 Net Worth 8,249.31 8,209.03 8,325.51 8,260.31 Earning Per Share [EPS] Basic & Diluted Earning before Exceptional items per 0.06 (0.05) 0.06 (0.08) Equity Share [EPS] [in ] - Continuing Operations Basic & Diluted Earning before Exceptional items per (0.04) (0.07) (0.04) (0.07) Equity Share [EPS] [in ] - Discontinued Operations Basic & Diluted Earning after Exceptional items per Equity 0.02 (0.08) 0.03 (0.14) Share [EPS] [in ]

Discussion and Analysis Report annexed to this Board Report.

CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the financial year under review, there has been no change in the nature of Business of the Company.

REPORT ON PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES PURSUANT TO RULE 8 (1) OF THE COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014:

Your Company is undertaking various projects and work through subsidiary and joint ventures. As per Section 129 (3) of the Companies

Act, 2013, your Directors have pleasure in attaching the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with the applicable accounting standards with this report. Your Company has only one Subsidiary VED Technoserve India Private Limited ("VED"). VED is engaged in the business of technological project executions and has successfully executed projects of Public Entertainment System (PES) in the buses and bus deport of GSRTC and also operating a project of IVT & PIS for GSRTC. In accordance with Section

136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the audited financial statements, including the consolidated financial statements are available at the statements of the subsidiary and joint venture are available for Companys website at www.sambhaav.com. Theaudited financial inspection at the Companys registered office at Ahmedabad and also at registered offices of the respective companies. Copies of the annual accounts of the subsidiary and joint venture will also be made available to the investors of Sambhaav Media Limited upon request.

In terms of proviso to Section 129(3) and Rule 8(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, statement containing the salient features; of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures in the prescribed Form: AOC- 1 is annexed to this report as "Annexure A".

COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES OR JOINT VENTURES DURING THE YEAR:

During the year under review your Company has received back capital contribution made to Sambhaav Nascent LLP and as a result consequent upon change in the LLP agreement, Sambhaav Nascent LLP ceased w.e.f. 09 February 2024 to be joint venture of your Company. Except this there is no change in status of Subsidiaries, Associates or Joint Ventures of your Company.

AMOUNT TO BE TRANSFERRED TO GENERAL RESERVES:

During the year under review, the Company has transferred all of its Net Profit/(Loss) of the year 2023-24 to Reserves.

DIVIDEND: ial resources forfinanc Foreseeing the requirementof project execution, future growth, and in order to create strong economic base and long-term value for the investors; your directors have decided not to recommend any dividend for the financial year ended on 31

March 2024.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the year under review your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 and 76 of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

INSURANCE:

All the existing properties of the Company are adequately insured.

DIRECTORATE:

• Pursuant to Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Manoj B. Vadodaria (DIN: 00092053), Managing Director retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible offers himself for reappointment. • During the year under review Mrs. Gouri P. Popat (DIN: 08356151) was reappointed as Non-Executive Director Independent Director for second term of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 12 February, 2024. • Mr. Kiran B. Vadodaria resigned as Director w.e.f 27 May 2023. Mr. Ashokkumar Jain has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f. 12 August, 2023. Mr. Mehul Patel resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 26 October 2023 and Mr. Sanjay Thaker was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f 16 January • Except as mentioned herein above there is no change in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. • As per the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Manoj B. Vadodaria – Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Ashokkumar Jain Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sanjay Thaker Chief Financial Officer and Ms. Manisha Mali Company Secretary were the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as at the end of the year under review. All the Directors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from being appointed as Directors in terms of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013. • Necessary resolution for the reappointment of the aforesaid retiring Director has been included in the Notice convening the ensuing Annual General Meeting and details of the proposal, rational, justification and performance evaluation report, in terms of applicable Secretarial Standard on General Meeting (SS-2), for the re-appointment of Directors are mentioned in the explanatory statement of the Notice.

Statement regarding opinion of the Board with regard to appointment of Independent Director during the year.

In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors appointed during the year possess highest level of integrity, rich experience and requisite expertise in relevant area. With regard to proficiency, all Independent Directors of the Company i.e. Mr. N R Mehta (DIN:

00092386), Mr. Dilip D Patel (DIN: 01523277) and Mr. O P Bhandari (DIN: 00056458) and Mrs. Gouri P Popat (DIN: 08356151) are exempt

-assessment test.self fromtherequirementofonlineproficiency

Declaration given by Independent Directors:

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 read with 16(1) (b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and that there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as an Independent Director and the same has been noted by the Board. The Independent Directors have complied with the Code for Independent Directors prescribed in Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013.

Board Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Circular date 10 May 2018; an annual performance evaluation of the members of the Board of its own individually and working of various committees of the Board was carried out. Further in a separate meeting of the Independent Directors held on 08 February 2024 without presence of other Directors and management, the Independent Directors had, based on various criteria, evaluated performance of the Chairman and also performance of the other members of the Board. Evaluation of Independent Directors was done upon conclusion of Board Meeting dated 26 May, 2023 without the presence of any Independent Director. The manner in which the performance evaluation was carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report annexed with this report.

BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

During the year under review 5 (five) Board Meetings, 5 (five) Audit Committee meetings, 1 (one) Stakeholder Relationship Committee and

2 (two) Nomination & Remuneration Committee meetings were held. The details of the meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report as a part to the Boards Report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 (3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that: a) In the preparation of annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period. c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities. d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis. e) Proper internal financial controls are in place and that the financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliances with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

REPORTING OF FRAUD:

During the year under review there was no instance of any fraud which has been reported by any auditor to the audit committee or the Board.

ALTERATION OF MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLE OF ASSOCIATION:

During the year under review no changes have been made in the clauses of Memorandum and Articles of Association of your Company.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year, there is no change in the share capital of the Company. Presently, the paid-up capital of your Company is 19, 11, 10,840/- comprising of 191110840 equity shares of 1/- each.

UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND AND UNCLAIMED SHARES:

The Company does not have any unclaimed dividend and unclaimed shares.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Company has implemented all the procedure and adopted all the practices in conformity with the code of Corporate Governance as enumerated in Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015. The Management Discussion and Analysis and Corporate Governance Report are made part of this report. A certificate from the statutory auditor regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance is given in annexure, which is attached hereto and forms part of the Directors Report.

STATUTORY AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 20, 2019 had appointed M/s. R K Doshi & Co, LLP Chartered Accountants, (ICAI Registration No. 102745W/ W100242), as the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Further, the Members of the Company at the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 27, 2019 approved the appointment of M/s. R K Doshi & Co, LLP Chartered Accountants, for a period of 5 (Five) years commencing from the conclusion of 29th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 34th Annual General Meeting. Also, it had confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold valid (Certificate No. 010113) issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI and they are not disqualified to be appointed as Statutory Auditor in terms of the provisions to section 139(1), section 141(2) and section 141(3) of the

Act and the provisions of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

The Auditors Report for the financial year 2023-24 to the Members for the year under review by M/s. R K Doshi & Co, LLP attached to this Annual Report does not contain any qualification or adverse remark and the report is self-explanatory and therefore do not call for any further clarifications under Section 134(3) (f) of the Act.

Further, upon completion of Tenure of M/s. R K Doshi & Co, LLP, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 04 May, 2024 had appointed M/s. Dhirubhai Shah & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 102511W/W100298), as the Statutory Auditor of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years commencing from the conclusion of 34th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 39th Annual General Meeting. Also, it had confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold valid (Certificate No. 014773) issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI and they are not disqualified to be appointed as Statutory Auditor in terms of the provisions to section 139(1), section 141(2) and section 141(3) of the

Act and the provisions of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

COST AUDIT:

As per the requirement of the Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time, maintains of Cost Records, appointment of cost auditor and cost audit is not applicable to your Company for the year under review.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS REPORTS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, the Company has appointed Mr. Umesh Ved, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. 4411) of M/s. Umesh Ved & Associates, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year 2023-24. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as "Annexure B". The report of the secretarial auditor does not contain any qualification or adverse remark and is self-explanatory. The report is confirming compliance by the Company of all the provisions of applicable corporate laws.

VED Technoserve India Private Limited has been considered as Material Subsidiary in terms of applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations and therefore it has been decided to comply with requirement of conducting secretarial audit as per Regulation 24 of the SEBI Listing Regulations. The secretarial audit report upon completion of audit would be annexed as "Annexure E" with the annual report before dispatch to the shareholders. Pursuant to the SEBI circular dated February 08, 2019, the Company has obtained an Annual Secretarial Compliance Report from M/s. Umesh Ved & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad which is available on the Companys website at www.sambhaav.com under ‘Investor segment.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

The Company has constituted an Audit Committee in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and

Regulation 18 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Committee reviewed the financial results and financial statements, audit process, internal control system, scope of internal audit, independence transactions and compliance of related regulations as prescribed. The Composition and terms of reference of the Audit Committee is more specifically given in the Corporate Governance Report as a part to this report.

VIGIL MECHANISM (WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY):

Pursuant to Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 read with Section 177(9) of the Act and Regulation

22 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism (Whistle Blower Policy) for the employees of the Company. The objective behind such policy is to establish a redressal forum, which addresses all concerns raised on questionable practices and through which the Directors and employees can raise instances of unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct to the management. No Personnel have been denied access to the Audit Committee. The details of the Whistle Blower Mechanism are explained in the Corporate Governance Report and such policy is available on the Companys website at www.sambhaav.com under ‘Investor segment.

DISCLOSURE IN TERMS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an anti-sexual harassment policy and internal complaint committee in line with the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. There is no such instance reported during the year under review.

MONITORING AND PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

In terms of the Regulation 9 of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended; the Company has adopted revised

Code of Conduct prohibiting, regulating and monitoring the dealings in the securities of the Company by Insiders and Designated Persons while in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) in relation to the securities of the Company. The code of conduct is available at the Companys website at www.sambhaav.com under ‘Investor segment.

The Company has also in terms of Regulation 9A of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015; put in place institutional mechanism for prevention of insider trading. The audit committee on yearly basis review the compliances made under the regulation as well as the effectiveness of the internal control system to monitor and prevent insider trading.

STATUTORY DISCLOSURES REQUIRED UNDER RULE 8(3) OF THE COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014:

There is no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the years under review. Conservation of energy has always been of immense importance to your Company and all the equipment consuming energy have been placed under continuous and strict monitoring. In view of the nature of the operations, no report on the other matters is required to be made under Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTMADE BY THE COMPANY DURING THE YEAR:

As regards investments by the Company, the details of the same are provided under Note No. 04 forming part of the notes to financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Details of loans given to other persons covered under Section 186 of the

Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Note No. 36 of the notes to the standalone financial statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

In terms of Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 the Company has adopted policy on dealing with related party transactions. All related party transactions that were entered into by the Company during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business and were at arms length basis. There is no material significant related party transaction made by the Company with its Directors, Promoters, Key Managerial Personnel or their relative as defined under Section

188 of the Companies Act 2013. All Related Party Transactions are placed before the audit committee / Board, as applicable, for their approval. Omnibus approvals are taken for the transactions which are of repetitive in nature. The Related Party Transactions that were entered into by the Company were to facilitate smooth functioning of the ordinary course of business and are in the interest of the Company. The disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is annexed as "Annexure D" to this report. The policy on related party transactions as approved by the Board is available on the website of the company at www.sambhaav.com under investor segment.

Disclosures of transactions with related parties in terms of Schedule V read with Regulation 34(3) and 53(f) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended is given in Note No 35 of the Notes to the Financial Statements.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSYTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Board of Directors has in terms of the requirements of Section 134(5) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013 laid down the internal financial controls. The Company has in place a well-definedorganizational structure and adequate internal controls for efficient operations which is cognizant of applicable laws and regulations, particularly those related to protection of properties, resources and assets, and the accurate reporting of financial transactions in the financial statements. The company continuously upgrades these systems. The internal control system is supplemented by extensive internal audits, conducted by independent firm of chartered accountants.

The Company does not exceed the threshold limits mentioned in Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions pertaining to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the Company.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND POLICY ON APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS :

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has constituted Nomination and Remuneration Committee and adopted policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel. The composition, terms of reference of the Committee are given in the Corporate Governance Report as a part to this Report. The said policy is also available at the website of the company at www.sambhaav.com under the investor segment.

MATERIAL CHANGES:

No material change has taken place after 31 March 2024 and till the date of this report.

EMPLOYEES:

During the year under review, no employee of the Company was in receipt of remuneration in excess of the limits prescribed under Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information as required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of the provisions of Section 136(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the annual report and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees particulars which is available for inspection by the members at the registered office of the company during business hours on any working day of the Company up to the date of ensuing Annual

General Meeting. If any member is interested in obtaining a copy thereof, such member may write to the Company Secretary in this regard. Disclosure pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given in the "Annexure C" to this report.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has complied with all applicable mandatory Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

COMPLIANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARDS IND AS:

In the preparation of the financial statements, the Company has followed the accounting policies and practices as prescribed in the

Accounting Standards IND AS.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURT OR TRIBUNALS:

There is no significant and material order passed by any regulator or court or tribunal during impact on the operations or financials of the Company.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under the Insolvency Bankruptcy Code 2016.

DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from Banks and Financial Institutions.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, a copy of the Annual Return is placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.sambhaav.com under investor segment.

CREDIT RATING:

Borrowing made by the Company is brought down below the prescribed limits under the BASEL Norms and therefore Credit Rating is now not applicable to your Company.

RISK MANAGEMENT & RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Your company recognizes that risks are integral part of business activities and is committed to mitigating the risks in a proactive and efficient manner. Also, Risk Management process or policy of the Company includes identification of potential risks, risk assessment, minimization procedures and periodical review to ensure that executive management controls risk by means of a properly designed framework. The Audit Committee reviewed such risk management policy and processes, which are more specifically discussed in

Management Discussion & Analysis (MDA) report as a part of the Annual report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

Your Company does not fall within the Top1000 Companies by market capitalization at the stock exchanges i.e BSE Limited and National

Stock Exchange of India Ltd. during the financial year 2023-24 and previous financial year 2022-23 and therefore in terms of SEBI Circular dated 10 May 2021; the requirement of filing and publishing Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is not applicable to your

Company.

APPRECIATIONS AND ACKNOWLEDGMENTS:

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to become resilient and meaningful player in the media industry. Your Directors would also like to places on record its appreciation for the support and cooperation your Company has been receiving from its Stakeholders, Corporations, Government Authorities, Joint Venture partners and others associated with the Company. The Directors also take this opportunity to thank all Investors, Clients, Vendors, Banks, Financial Institutions, Government and Regulatory Authorities and Stock Exchanges, for their continued support. Your Directors also wish to record their appreciation for the continued co-operation and support received from the Consultants and Advisors. Your Company looks upon them as partners in its progress and has shared with them the rewards of growth. It will be the Companys endeavor to build and nurture strong links with the business based on mutuality of benefits, respect for and cooperation with each other, consistent with consumer interests. Your Directors would like to express their thanks to the Government of India for their efforts put in place to curb the pandemic and support the economy of the nation.