SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹105.5
Prev. Close₹105.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹86.91
Day's High₹105.52
Day's Low₹99
52 Week's High₹173.85
52 Week's Low₹97.2
Book Value₹64.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)390.39
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.58
38.18
40.27
29.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
217.89
212.99
283.27
266.04
Net Worth
256.47
251.17
323.54
295.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
86.66
17.78
347.53
410.39
yoy growth (%)
387.2
-94.88
-15.31
5.95
Raw materials
-10.02
-1.64
-13.54
0
As % of sales
11.56
9.26
3.89
0
Employee costs
-56.13
-41.52
-73.57
-68.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-89.65
-145.82
103.56
93.96
Depreciation
-51.15
-56.74
-61.28
-60.87
Tax paid
20.78
33.18
-2.24
-21.45
Working capital
43.72
-49.56
-51.27
30.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
387.2
-94.88
-15.31
5.95
Op profit growth
-39.66
-213.21
-36.81
-2.64
EBIT growth
-41.24
-217.51
13.57
17.78
Net profit growth
-38.86
-211.17
39.73
33.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
408.24
395.92
160.14
88.1
502.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
408.24
395.92
160.14
88.1
502.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.87
14.14
11.68
13.63
15.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
K B S Anand
Non Executive Director
Anand Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Ameya Narendra Hete
Non Executive Director
Gautam Trivedi
Non Executive Director
Raaja Kanwar
Executive Director & CEO
RAJESH BHAGWATI MISHRA
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAJIV BATRA
ED / MD / Promoter
Sanjay Gaikwad
Independent Non Exe. Director
Swati Mohan
Summary
UFO Moviez India Ltd (UFO) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Valuable Media Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2004 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed to UFO India Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on August 31, 2006. The Company converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to UFO India Limited vide certified issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on November 10, 2006. Further, pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation approved by the Delhi High CThet through its order dated May 19, 2008, UFO Moviez Limited, the erstwhile holding company, was amalgamated with and into UFO India Limited and subsequently, the name of Company was changed to UFO Moviez India Limited on June 12, 2008.The Company is into the business of providing digital cinema services. Incorporated in 2004, the company in 2005 entered into the first agreement for appointment of an exhibition franchisee in connection with the installation of E-Cinema digital cinema system and launch of digital cinema business of the Company in India. In 2006, Edridge Limited (a subsidiary of UFO Moviez Limited (formerly known as Zefaan Media Private Limited) acquired a 51% stake in UFO International Private Limited, the entity holding software and intellectual property rel
The UFO Moviez India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UFO Moviez India Ltd is ₹390.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of UFO Moviez India Ltd is 0 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UFO Moviez India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UFO Moviez India Ltd is ₹97.2 and ₹173.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
UFO Moviez India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.21%, 3 Years at 4.36%, 1 Year at -11.48%, 6 Month at -22.21%, 3 Month at -20.51% and 1 Month at -9.99%.
