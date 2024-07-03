iifl-logo-icon 1
UFO Moviez India Ltd Share Price

100.86
(-4.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

  • Open105.5
  • Day's High105.52
  • 52 Wk High173.85
  • Prev. Close105.3
  • Day's Low99
  • 52 Wk Low 97.2
  • Turnover (lac)86.91
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value64.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)390.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

UFO Moviez India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

105.5

Prev. Close

105.3

Turnover(Lac.)

86.91

Day's High

105.52

Day's Low

99

52 Week's High

173.85

52 Week's Low

97.2

Book Value

64.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

390.39

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

UFO Moviez India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

UFO Moviez India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

UFO Moviez India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.45%

Non-Promoter- 25.02%

Institutions: 25.01%

Non-Institutions: 52.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

UFO Moviez India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

38.58

38.18

40.27

29.04

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

217.89

212.99

283.27

266.04

Net Worth

256.47

251.17

323.54

295.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

86.66

17.78

347.53

410.39

yoy growth (%)

387.2

-94.88

-15.31

5.95

Raw materials

-10.02

-1.64

-13.54

0

As % of sales

11.56

9.26

3.89

0

Employee costs

-56.13

-41.52

-73.57

-68.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-89.65

-145.82

103.56

93.96

Depreciation

-51.15

-56.74

-61.28

-60.87

Tax paid

20.78

33.18

-2.24

-21.45

Working capital

43.72

-49.56

-51.27

30.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

387.2

-94.88

-15.31

5.95

Op profit growth

-39.66

-213.21

-36.81

-2.64

EBIT growth

-41.24

-217.51

13.57

17.78

Net profit growth

-38.86

-211.17

39.73

33.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

408.24

395.92

160.14

88.1

502.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

408.24

395.92

160.14

88.1

502.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.87

14.14

11.68

13.63

15.68

UFO Moviez India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT UFO Moviez India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

K B S Anand

Non Executive Director

Anand Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Ameya Narendra Hete

Non Executive Director

Gautam Trivedi

Non Executive Director

Raaja Kanwar

Executive Director & CEO

RAJESH BHAGWATI MISHRA

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAJIV BATRA

ED / MD / Promoter

Sanjay Gaikwad

Independent Non Exe. Director

Swati Mohan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by UFO Moviez India Ltd

Summary

UFO Moviez India Ltd (UFO) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Valuable Media Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2004 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed to UFO India Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on August 31, 2006. The Company converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to UFO India Limited vide certified issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on November 10, 2006. Further, pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation approved by the Delhi High CThet through its order dated May 19, 2008, UFO Moviez Limited, the erstwhile holding company, was amalgamated with and into UFO India Limited and subsequently, the name of Company was changed to UFO Moviez India Limited on June 12, 2008.The Company is into the business of providing digital cinema services. Incorporated in 2004, the company in 2005 entered into the first agreement for appointment of an exhibition franchisee in connection with the installation of E-Cinema digital cinema system and launch of digital cinema business of the Company in India. In 2006, Edridge Limited (a subsidiary of UFO Moviez Limited (formerly known as Zefaan Media Private Limited) acquired a 51% stake in UFO International Private Limited, the entity holding software and intellectual property rel
Company FAQs

What is the UFO Moviez India Ltd share price today?

The UFO Moviez India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹100.86 today.

What is the Market Cap of UFO Moviez India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UFO Moviez India Ltd is ₹390.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of UFO Moviez India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of UFO Moviez India Ltd is 0 and 1.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of UFO Moviez India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UFO Moviez India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UFO Moviez India Ltd is ₹97.2 and ₹173.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of UFO Moviez India Ltd?

UFO Moviez India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.21%, 3 Years at 4.36%, 1 Year at -11.48%, 6 Month at -22.21%, 3 Month at -20.51% and 1 Month at -9.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of UFO Moviez India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of UFO Moviez India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.45 %
Institutions - 25.02 %
Public - 52.53 %

