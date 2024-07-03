Summary

UFO Moviez India Ltd (UFO) was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Valuable Media Private Limited and received a Certificate of Incorporation dated June 14, 2004 from the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed to UFO India Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on August 31, 2006. The Company converted into a Public Company and its name was changed to UFO India Limited vide certified issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai on November 10, 2006. Further, pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation approved by the Delhi High CThet through its order dated May 19, 2008, UFO Moviez Limited, the erstwhile holding company, was amalgamated with and into UFO India Limited and subsequently, the name of Company was changed to UFO Moviez India Limited on June 12, 2008.The Company is into the business of providing digital cinema services. Incorporated in 2004, the company in 2005 entered into the first agreement for appointment of an exhibition franchisee in connection with the installation of E-Cinema digital cinema system and launch of digital cinema business of the Company in India. In 2006, Edridge Limited (a subsidiary of UFO Moviez Limited (formerly known as Zefaan Media Private Limited) acquired a 51% stake in UFO International Private Limited, the entity holding software and intellectual property rel

