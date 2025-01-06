iifl-logo-icon 1
UFO Moviez India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

100.86
(-4.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

UFO Moviez FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-89.65

-145.82

103.56

93.96

Depreciation

-51.15

-56.74

-61.28

-60.87

Tax paid

20.78

33.18

-2.24

-21.45

Working capital

43.72

-49.56

-51.27

30.05

Other operating items

Operating

-76.3

-218.94

-11.23

41.68

Capital expenditure

20.39

6.89

90.6

-41.35

Free cash flow

-55.91

-212.04

79.36

0.33

Equity raised

630.78

757.71

861.03

896.49

Investing

-4.56

-31.58

-13.73

-53.47

Financing

5.45

42.94

15.02

8.67

Dividends paid

0

0

120.49

35.43

Net in cash

575.76

557.02

1,062.17

887.48

QUICKLINKS FOR UFO Moviez India Ltd

