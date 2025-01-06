UFO Moviez India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-89.65
-145.82
103.56
93.96
Depreciation
-51.15
-56.74
-61.28
-60.87
Tax paid
20.78
33.18
-2.24
-21.45
Working capital
43.72
-49.56
-51.27
30.05
Other operating items
Operating
-76.3
-218.94
-11.23
41.68
Capital expenditure
20.39
6.89
90.6
-41.35
Free cash flow
-55.91
-212.04
79.36
0.33
Equity raised
630.78
757.71
861.03
896.49
Investing
-4.56
-31.58
-13.73
-53.47
Financing
5.45
42.94
15.02
8.67
Dividends paid
0
0
120.49
35.43
Net in cash
575.76
557.02
1,062.17
887.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.