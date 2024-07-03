iifl-logo-icon 1
UFO Moviez India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

100.57
(-1.63%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

289.58

308.06

104.27

54.13

392.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

289.58

308.06

104.27

54.13

392.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.69

10.7

5.76

11.5

12.92

Total Income

297.27

318.76

110.03

65.63

405.7

Total Expenditure

239.85

286.93

141.98

128.04

302.65

PBIDT

57.42

31.83

-31.95

-62.41

103.05

Interest

9.98

8.66

8.89

10.05

7.59

PBDT

47.44

23.17

-40.84

-72.46

95.46

Depreciation

32.4

36.95

42.04

48.19

52.7

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.49

0.65

0.27

0.27

7.58

Deferred Tax

4.22

-2.4

-15.19

-28.82

3.19

Reported Profit After Tax

10.33

-12.03

-67.96

-92.1

31.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10.33

-12.03

-67.96

-92.1

31.99

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.99

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.32

-12.03

-67.96

-92.1

31.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.69

-3.16

-23.35

-32.49

11.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

38.56

38.09

37.75

28.35

28.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.82

10.33

-30.64

-115.29

26.23

PBDTM(%)

16.38

7.52

-39.16

-133.86

24.3

PATM(%)

3.56

-3.9

-65.17

-170.14

8.14

