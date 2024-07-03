UFO Moviez India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
289.58
308.06
104.27
54.13
392.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
289.58
308.06
104.27
54.13
392.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.69
10.7
5.76
11.5
12.92
Total Income
297.27
318.76
110.03
65.63
405.7
Total Expenditure
239.85
286.93
141.98
128.04
302.65
PBIDT
57.42
31.83
-31.95
-62.41
103.05
Interest
9.98
8.66
8.89
10.05
7.59
PBDT
47.44
23.17
-40.84
-72.46
95.46
Depreciation
32.4
36.95
42.04
48.19
52.7
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.49
0.65
0.27
0.27
7.58
Deferred Tax
4.22
-2.4
-15.19
-28.82
3.19
Reported Profit After Tax
10.33
-12.03
-67.96
-92.1
31.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.33
-12.03
-67.96
-92.1
31.99
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.99
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.32
-12.03
-67.96
-92.1
31.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.69
-3.16
-23.35
-32.49
11.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
38.56
38.09
37.75
28.35
28.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.82
10.33
-30.64
-115.29
26.23
PBDTM(%)
16.38
7.52
-39.16
-133.86
24.3
PATM(%)
3.56
-3.9
-65.17
-170.14
8.14
