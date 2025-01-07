Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
86.66
17.78
347.53
410.39
yoy growth (%)
387.2
-94.88
-15.31
5.95
Raw materials
-10.02
-1.64
-13.54
0
As % of sales
11.56
9.26
3.89
0
Employee costs
-56.13
-41.52
-73.57
-68.55
As % of sales
64.76
233.43
21.17
16.7
Other costs
-74.68
-64.4
-181.1
-216.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
86.17
362.05
52.11
52.71
Operating profit
-54.17
-89.78
79.3
125.51
OPM
-62.5
-504.76
22.82
30.58
Depreciation
-51.15
-56.74
-61.28
-60.87
Interest expense
-11.2
-12.3
-10.06
-6.07
Other income
26.87
13
95.59
35.39
Profit before tax
-89.65
-145.82
103.56
93.96
Taxes
20.78
33.18
-2.24
-21.45
Tax rate
-23.18
-22.75
-2.16
-22.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-68.86
-112.64
101.31
72.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-68.86
-112.64
101.31
72.5
yoy growth (%)
-38.86
-211.17
39.73
33.35
NPM
-79.46
-633.26
29.15
17.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.