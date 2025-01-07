iifl-logo-icon 1
UFO Moviez India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

102.24
(1.37%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

86.66

17.78

347.53

410.39

yoy growth (%)

387.2

-94.88

-15.31

5.95

Raw materials

-10.02

-1.64

-13.54

0

As % of sales

11.56

9.26

3.89

0

Employee costs

-56.13

-41.52

-73.57

-68.55

As % of sales

64.76

233.43

21.17

16.7

Other costs

-74.68

-64.4

-181.1

-216.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

86.17

362.05

52.11

52.71

Operating profit

-54.17

-89.78

79.3

125.51

OPM

-62.5

-504.76

22.82

30.58

Depreciation

-51.15

-56.74

-61.28

-60.87

Interest expense

-11.2

-12.3

-10.06

-6.07

Other income

26.87

13

95.59

35.39

Profit before tax

-89.65

-145.82

103.56

93.96

Taxes

20.78

33.18

-2.24

-21.45

Tax rate

-23.18

-22.75

-2.16

-22.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-68.86

-112.64

101.31

72.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-68.86

-112.64

101.31

72.5

yoy growth (%)

-38.86

-211.17

39.73

33.35

NPM

-79.46

-633.26

29.15

17.66

