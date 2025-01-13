UFO Moviez India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
38.58
38.18
40.27
29.04
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
217.89
212.99
283.27
266.04
Net Worth
256.47
251.17
323.54
295.08
Minority Interest
Debt
75.18
104.55
92.61
99.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.03
0.04
0.09
Total Liabilities
331.67
355.75
416.19
394.93
Fixed Assets
125.25
135.29
123.4
158.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
61.09
55.65
145.89
150.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
100.05
103.09
92.02
71.07
Networking Capital
-10.79
16.23
-1.01
0.67
Inventories
7.95
8.62
5.49
6.73
Inventory Days
23.12
138.09
Sundry Debtors
64.23
51.86
21.39
14.82
Debtor Days
90.08
304.1
Other Current Assets
62.15
91.96
84.23
84
Sundry Creditors
-57.65
-56.17
-36.04
-34.97
Creditor Days
151.78
717.57
Other Current Liabilities
-87.47
-80.04
-76.08
-69.91
Cash
56.08
45.49
55.9
14.43
Total Assets
331.68
355.75
416.2
394.92
