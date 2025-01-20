iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

UFO Moviez India Ltd Key Ratios

93.75
(-1.40%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:39:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR UFO Moviez India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

81.78

-82.45

-15.47

-0.82

Op profit growth

-41.9

-174.62

-30.8

-8.2

EBIT growth

-28.18

-335.23

-45.78

-2.26

Net profit growth

-26.14

-403.32

-38.31

3.86

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-31.84

-99.64

23.42

28.61

EBIT margin

-61.51

-155.71

11.61

18.1

Net profit margin

-54.23

-133.49

7.72

10.58

RoCE

-26.25

-32.32

11.33

20.29

RoNW

-8.03

-9.1

2.27

3.59

RoA

-5.78

-6.92

1.88

2.96

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-22.83

-41.48

13.68

21.35

Dividend per share

0

0

15

12.5

Cash EPS

-37.49

-63.7

-11.37

-5.98

Book value per share

72.47

93.36

134.46

165.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.46

-1.68

5.59

17.42

P/CEPS

-2.71

-1.09

-6.72

-62.13

P/B

1.4

0.74

0.56

2.24

EV/EBIDTA

-9.21

-3.6

2.15

5.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

56.38

Tax payout

-18.03

-22.2

-27.8

-38.46

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

84.89

354.97

114.69

101.84

Inventory days

22.83

53.36

9.37

7.61

Creditor days

-100.66

-148.52

-85.84

-83.33

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

8.47

10.49

-5.77

-11.71

Net debt / equity

0.02

0.26

0.16

0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-0.12

-0.79

0.52

0.06

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-31.06

-49.14

-17.76

-0.41

Employee costs

-43.11

-58.82

-17.04

-14.09

Other costs

-57.66

-91.67

-41.76

-56.88

UFO Moviez : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR UFO Moviez India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.