|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
81.78
-82.45
-15.47
-0.82
Op profit growth
-41.9
-174.62
-30.8
-8.2
EBIT growth
-28.18
-335.23
-45.78
-2.26
Net profit growth
-26.14
-403.32
-38.31
3.86
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-31.84
-99.64
23.42
28.61
EBIT margin
-61.51
-155.71
11.61
18.1
Net profit margin
-54.23
-133.49
7.72
10.58
RoCE
-26.25
-32.32
11.33
20.29
RoNW
-8.03
-9.1
2.27
3.59
RoA
-5.78
-6.92
1.88
2.96
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-22.83
-41.48
13.68
21.35
Dividend per share
0
0
15
12.5
Cash EPS
-37.49
-63.7
-11.37
-5.98
Book value per share
72.47
93.36
134.46
165.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.46
-1.68
5.59
17.42
P/CEPS
-2.71
-1.09
-6.72
-62.13
P/B
1.4
0.74
0.56
2.24
EV/EBIDTA
-9.21
-3.6
2.15
5.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
56.38
Tax payout
-18.03
-22.2
-27.8
-38.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
84.89
354.97
114.69
101.84
Inventory days
22.83
53.36
9.37
7.61
Creditor days
-100.66
-148.52
-85.84
-83.33
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
8.47
10.49
-5.77
-11.71
Net debt / equity
0.02
0.26
0.16
0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.12
-0.79
0.52
0.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-31.06
-49.14
-17.76
-0.41
Employee costs
-43.11
-58.82
-17.04
-14.09
Other costs
-57.66
-91.67
-41.76
-56.88
