Please find enclosed disclosure regarding Change in Senior Management Personnel of the Company.

UFO Moviez India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of UFO Moviez India Limited (The Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday October 29 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half- year ended September 30 2024. In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and other applicable provisions, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on October 29, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (Financial Results) and took note of the limited review reports issued by M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company on the financial results. In view of the above, we enclose herewith: a. a copy of the financial results; b. a copy of the limited review reports. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

UFO Moviez India Limited informs that the Board of Directors of the Company has at its meeting held on August 30, 2024 approved further investment of up to Rs. 5 Crores in a phased manner in Nova Cinemaz Private Limited, Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company through Non- Cumulative Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference shares. Read less..

UFO Moviez India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) and other applicable provisions, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on August 01, 2024 has inter alia, considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Financial Results) and took note of the limited review reports issued by M/s. B S R & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company on the financial results. In view of the above, we enclose herewith: a. a copy of the financial results; b. a copy of the limited review reports The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 are enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

UFO Moviez India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of UFO Moviez India Limited (The Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 23 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Request you to kindly take the same on record. Please find enclosed intimation with respect to appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

