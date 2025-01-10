To the Members of

UFO Moviez India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of UFO Moviez India Limited (the "Company") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement profitand loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue Recognition See Notes 22 and 2.4 (h) to standalone financial statements The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Company has recognized advertisement revenue, content delivery charges (CDC), lease rental income, distribution income, digitisation income, registration fee income and sale of products of 31,476.10 lakhs for the year ended 31 March 2024. We identified these revenue streams as a key audit matter considering In relation to recognition of revenue from advertisement revenue, content delivery charges (CDC), lease rental income, distribution income, digitisation income, registration fee income and sale of products, we have: • Assessed the Companys accounting policies relating to revenue recognition by comparing them to applicable accounting standard; • The Company recognizes revenue primarily from Advertisements, CDC revenue, lease rental income, distribution income, digitisation income, registration fees and sale of products. • Assessed the appropriateness of revenue recognised based on the agreement with the customer alongwith relevant supporting documents and timing of revenue recognised during the year; • Assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of Companys key internal controls over revenue recognition; • The Company uses its automated front-end system for scheduling, tracking and invoicing advertisement and CDC revenues. The revenue from these streams is recognised based on automated playback logs retrieval and rates in the system. Further, processing of advertisement and content with their scheduling are linked to the financial module. • Involved our internal IT specialists, assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of Companys key internal IT controls over the scheduling and billing; • Tested the financial information contained within the module and billing systems, which included system generated reports, recording of revenue, and accrual of revenue at period end; Thus, recognition of these revenues is largely dependent on the front-end system and may be susceptible to override of controls. • Detailed testing of samples selected statistically for sales transactions from origination through to the general ledger to ascertain revenue recognised was complete and was recorded in the correct period and at correct value; • There is a risk of revenue being recognized for goods / services before the goods / services are delivered to the customer or revenue is not recorded in the correct accounting period. • On samples selected statistically, we • gathered understanding of the process by which revenue is determined by the relevant billing system • There is presumption of fraud risk with regard to revenue recognition as per the Standards on Auditing. • verified underlying records such as agreement, sales contracts, release orders, invoices, logs for advertisements and content displayed • Also, revenue is one of the key performance indicators of the Company which makes it susceptible to misstatement. • verified the underlying documents for the existence of the customers Impairment of investment in and loans to subsidiaries and associates See Notes 4 and 5 to standalone financial statements The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Company has investments in subsidiaries and associates - carrying amount of investment in subsidiaries and associates is 5,400.43 lakhs. Our audit procedures included, amongst others, the following: Further, the Company has also advanced loans amounting to 339.85 lakhs. Management has performed an impairment assessment, in case of any triggers, based on the future business plans of the respective entity with underlying assumptions using the discounted free cash flow model. • evaluating the Companys process for identifying indicators of impairment of its investment in subsidiaries and associate and /or recoverability of loans by assessing managements review of the financial performance of each subsidiary and associate; We identified this as a key audit matter considering the significant not be recoverable. The annual impairment testing is carried out based on the approach allowed as per Ind AS 36 which has been derived from the discounted cashflow model and involves significant in evaluating appropriateness of model used and underlying assumptions such as growth rate, terminal value, discount rate and others. • assessed the recoverable amount based on the valuation carried out by the Company using discounted cash flow This included assessment of historical accuracy of managements assumptions and forecasts and review of documentation supporting key judgements; • reconciled input data to approved budgets and tested mathematical accuracy; • performed sensitivity analysis around the key assumptions, to ascertain the extent to which adverse changes, both individually or in the aggregate, could impact the analysis; • obtain clearance from internal expert on the valuation, where applicable; and discussed managements strategic and operational plans for the foreseeable future.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, Inconnectionwithouraudit ofthestandalonefinancial consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give profit/lossand othertrue fairview thestate affairs, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists relatedtoeventsorconditionsthatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph b above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 35 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d (i) The management of the Company represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 46 (ix) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management of the Company represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 46 (ix) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled in the accounting software used for one of the revenue stream.

ii. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for two accounting softwares used for recording revenue.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

A. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is as per limit laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and as approved by the shareholders through special resolution in the Annual General Meeting held on 12 September 2023. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of UFO Moviez India Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipmentareverifiedin a phased manner over a period of two years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee). Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements are in agreement filedbytheCompanywithsuchbanksorfinancial with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any lonas or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies and other parties during the year. Further, the Company has provided gurantee and granted unsecured loans to companies during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is given in paragraph 3(iii)(a) below.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided loans or stood guarantee to any other entity as below: Amount in lakhs

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount during the year - - - - Subsidiaries* - - - - Joint ventures* - - - - Associates* - - - - Others - - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - - - - Subsidiaries* - - 1,029.43 - Joint ventures* - - - - Associates* 200.00 - - - Others - - - - *As per the Companies Act, 2013

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made during the year and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee, given an security and granted any loans or advances in nature of loans during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and loans of 1,029.43 lakhs given to Nova Cinemaz Private Limited are repayable on demand. As informed to us, the Company has not demanded repayment of the loan or interest during the year. Thus, there has been no default on the part of the party to whom the money has been lent. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment except for the following loan to its related party as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"):.

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) 1,029.43 - 1,029.43 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of Repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 1,029.43 - 1,029.43 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100% - 100%

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of investments made and loans and guarantees and security given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") have been complied with. The Company has not provided any security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the CompaniesAct, 2013 ("the Act").

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services provided / products traded by it. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in a few cases of Profession Tax and Labour Welfare Fund.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount () Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Bihar Value Added Tax Act Value added tax 10.83 2007-08 to 2008-09 and 2010-11 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) Kerala Sales tax Sales tax 60.77* 2011-12 to 2012-13 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeal) 15.05 paid under protest Telangana sales tax Sales tax 9.32* 2015-16 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) 1.33 paid under protest Gujarat Sales Tax Sales tax 1.52* 2015-16 to 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) 0.38 paid under protest Tamil Nadu Sales Tax Sales tax 1.74 2014-15 to 2015-16 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Goods and Services Tax 74.81* 2017-18 and 2018-19 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal) 8.31 paid under protest Bihar Goods and Services Tax Goods and Services Tax 5.90 2017-18 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal) 0.66 paid under protest Odisha CST Act 1956 Sales tax 3.48 2016-17 and 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner Sales Tax 0.39 paid under protest Gujarat CST Act 1956 Sales tax 1.32 2015-16 and 2017-18 Appellate Jr. / Deputy Commissioner Sales Tax (CT) 0.30 paid under protest Maharashtra VAT Act, 2002 Sales tax 126.60 2016-17 and 2017-18 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal) 8.14 paid under protest Maharashtra CST Act 1956 Sales tax 23.84 2016-17 and 2017-18 Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeal) 4.31 paid under protest Centalized registration Service tax 178.05 2013-14 Custom, Excise and service tax Appellate Tribunal 14.44 paid under protest

* Net of amount paid under protest

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associate as defined under theAct.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable . accounting standards

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The requirements as stipulated by the provisions of Section 135 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of UFO Moviez India Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of

Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of UFO Moviez India Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements andsuchinternalfinancialcontrolswereoperatingeffectivelyas at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial basedontheinternalfinancial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancialcontrolsthatwereoperatingeffectivelyfor ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financialstatements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that; in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.