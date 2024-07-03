Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMedia - Print/Television/Radio
Open₹94.58
Prev. Close₹93.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹49.45
Day's High₹94.58
Day's Low₹89.1
52 Week's High₹127.95
52 Week's Low₹83.01
Book Value₹202.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)659.14
P/E29.42
EPS3.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.67
73.67
73.67
73.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,404.88
1,403.41
1,527
1,519.2
Net Worth
1,478.55
1,477.08
1,600.67
1,592.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
545.43
795.78
880.1
933.27
yoy growth (%)
-31.45
-9.58
-5.69
1.69
Raw materials
-174.2
-281.71
-358.09
-349.28
As % of sales
31.93
35.4
40.68
37.42
Employee costs
-131
-125.55
-93.55
-93.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
86.57
167.85
229.55
261.24
Depreciation
-30.44
-30.66
-19.66
-20.21
Tax paid
-11.92
-48.88
-58.33
-67.64
Working capital
-205.08
-43.23
38.66
8.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.45
-9.58
-5.69
1.69
Op profit growth
-93.08
-45.2
-11.9
-21.43
EBIT growth
-46.27
-26.37
-13.15
-7.77
Net profit growth
-37.25
-30.51
-11.55
8.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
704.09
713.4
669.2
545.43
795.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
704.09
713.4
669.2
545.43
795.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
107.09
80.53
77.66
117.64
108.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
NETWORK18
72.8
|0
|11,235.01
|-74.45
|0
|445.27
|10.41
D B Corp Ltd
DBCORP
305.8
|12.23
|5,454.03
|82.54
|1.63
|558.95
|120.53
Jagran Prakashan Ltd
JAGRAN
83.97
|7.49
|1,824.16
|47.37
|5.97
|375.76
|72.85
T.V. Today Network Ltd
TVTODAY
213.98
|12.35
|1,278.1
|8.35
|3.97
|206.77
|146.8
Sandesh Ltd
SANDESH
1,677.6
|5.83
|1,270.93
|38.09
|0.3
|69.95
|1,778.92
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Shobhana Bhartia
Non Executive Director
Priyavrat Bhartia
Independent Director
Mukesh Aghi
Managing Director
Praveen Someshwar
Independent Director
Savitri Kunadi
Independent Director
Sameer Singh
Non Executive Director
Shamit Bhartia
Independent Director
Sharad Bhansali
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikhil Sethi
Reports by Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL)was incorporated on July 9, 1918 as a public limited company with the name The Behar Journals Ltd. In November 17, 1987 the name of the company was changed from The Behar Journals Ltd to Searchlight Publishing House Ltd. In November 2008, the name of the company was changed from Searchlight Publishing House Ltd to Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.The Company is part of the Hindustan Times Group and a subsidiary of HT Media Limited - a diversified media company. Hindustan, HMVLs flagship publication, is Indias third largest daily, serving a longstanding and extensive readership base.Hindustan Media Ventures is one of the leading print media companies in India in terms of Readership. The company publishes and prints Hindustan, the third largest daily newspaper in India in terms of Readership with a Readership of 9.9 million readers. Hindustan has the largest Readership in key Hindi-speaking markets of Bihar and Jharkhand, with a strong and growing presence in Delhi NCR and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Hindustan was one of the fastest growing Hindi daily newspapers in India.Hindustan is published in four editions and 113 sub-editions. Hindustan is presently printed at 17 locations in the states/regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Delhi NCR with a total installed rated capacity approximately 0.78 million copies per hour. These printing facilities are located at Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhagalpur, Deh
Read More
The Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd is ₹659.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd is 29.42 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd is ₹83.01 and ₹127.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.31%, 3 Years at 7.16%, 1 Year at -2.14%, 6 Month at -6.23%, 3 Month at 0.95% and 1 Month at 2.72%.
