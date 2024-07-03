Summary

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL)was incorporated on July 9, 1918 as a public limited company with the name The Behar Journals Ltd. In November 17, 1987 the name of the company was changed from The Behar Journals Ltd to Searchlight Publishing House Ltd. In November 2008, the name of the company was changed from Searchlight Publishing House Ltd to Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.The Company is part of the Hindustan Times Group and a subsidiary of HT Media Limited - a diversified media company. Hindustan, HMVLs flagship publication, is Indias third largest daily, serving a longstanding and extensive readership base.Hindustan Media Ventures is one of the leading print media companies in India in terms of Readership. The company publishes and prints Hindustan, the third largest daily newspaper in India in terms of Readership with a Readership of 9.9 million readers. Hindustan has the largest Readership in key Hindi-speaking markets of Bihar and Jharkhand, with a strong and growing presence in Delhi NCR and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Hindustan was one of the fastest growing Hindi daily newspapers in India.Hindustan is published in four editions and 113 sub-editions. Hindustan is presently printed at 17 locations in the states/regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Delhi NCR with a total installed rated capacity approximately 0.78 million copies per hour. These printing facilities are located at Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhagalpur, Deh

