89.47
(-4.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open94.58
  • Day's High94.58
  • 52 Wk High127.95
  • Prev. Close93.65
  • Day's Low89.1
  • 52 Wk Low 83.01
  • Turnover (lac)49.45
  • P/E29.42
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value202.6
  • EPS3.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)659.14
  • Div. Yield0
Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Media - Print/Television/Radio

Open

94.58

Prev. Close

93.65

Turnover(Lac.)

49.45

Day's High

94.58

Day's Low

89.1

52 Week's High

127.95

52 Week's Low

83.01

Book Value

202.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

659.14

P/E

29.42

EPS

3.2

Divi. Yield

0

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 25.19%

Custodian: 0.21%

Share Price

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

73.67

73.67

73.67

73.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,404.88

1,403.41

1,527

1,519.2

Net Worth

1,478.55

1,477.08

1,600.67

1,592.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

545.43

795.78

880.1

933.27

yoy growth (%)

-31.45

-9.58

-5.69

1.69

Raw materials

-174.2

-281.71

-358.09

-349.28

As % of sales

31.93

35.4

40.68

37.42

Employee costs

-131

-125.55

-93.55

-93.92

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

86.57

167.85

229.55

261.24

Depreciation

-30.44

-30.66

-19.66

-20.21

Tax paid

-11.92

-48.88

-58.33

-67.64

Working capital

-205.08

-43.23

38.66

8.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.45

-9.58

-5.69

1.69

Op profit growth

-93.08

-45.2

-11.9

-21.43

EBIT growth

-46.27

-26.37

-13.15

-7.77

Net profit growth

-37.25

-30.51

-11.55

8.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

704.09

713.4

669.2

545.43

795.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

704.09

713.4

669.2

545.43

795.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

107.09

80.53

77.66

117.64

108.77

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd

NETWORK18

72.8

011,235.01-74.450445.2710.41

D B Corp Ltd

DBCORP

305.8

12.235,454.0382.541.63558.95120.53

Jagran Prakashan Ltd

JAGRAN

83.97

7.491,824.1647.375.97375.7672.85

T.V. Today Network Ltd

TVTODAY

213.98

12.351,278.18.353.97206.77146.8

Sandesh Ltd

SANDESH

1,677.6

5.831,270.9338.090.369.951,778.92

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Shobhana Bhartia

Non Executive Director

Priyavrat Bhartia

Independent Director

Mukesh Aghi

Managing Director

Praveen Someshwar

Independent Director

Savitri Kunadi

Independent Director

Sameer Singh

Non Executive Director

Shamit Bhartia

Independent Director

Sharad Bhansali

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikhil Sethi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL)was incorporated on July 9, 1918 as a public limited company with the name The Behar Journals Ltd. In November 17, 1987 the name of the company was changed from The Behar Journals Ltd to Searchlight Publishing House Ltd. In November 2008, the name of the company was changed from Searchlight Publishing House Ltd to Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd.The Company is part of the Hindustan Times Group and a subsidiary of HT Media Limited - a diversified media company. Hindustan, HMVLs flagship publication, is Indias third largest daily, serving a longstanding and extensive readership base.Hindustan Media Ventures is one of the leading print media companies in India in terms of Readership. The company publishes and prints Hindustan, the third largest daily newspaper in India in terms of Readership with a Readership of 9.9 million readers. Hindustan has the largest Readership in key Hindi-speaking markets of Bihar and Jharkhand, with a strong and growing presence in Delhi NCR and the states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Hindustan was one of the fastest growing Hindi daily newspapers in India.Hindustan is published in four editions and 113 sub-editions. Hindustan is presently printed at 17 locations in the states/regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Delhi NCR with a total installed rated capacity approximately 0.78 million copies per hour. These printing facilities are located at Agra, Allahabad, Bareilly, Bhagalpur, Deh
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd is ₹659.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd is 29.42 and 0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd is ₹83.01 and ₹127.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd?

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.31%, 3 Years at 7.16%, 1 Year at -2.14%, 6 Month at -6.23%, 3 Month at 0.95% and 1 Month at 2.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.40 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 25.19 %

